A new program aims to foster sustainability and Indigenous perspectives in higher education

This innovative program provides students with a unique opportunity to customize their education through two distinct emphasis tracks: Sustainability and Communications.

According to the press release, the ISS program is designed to equip students with skills in critical thinking, effective communication, and sustainable practices.

Students will engage with over 30 elective and specialized emphasis courses, allowing for personalized educational experiences. This flexibility enables them to pursue areas of interest that align with their career aspirations and personal goals.

Graduates of the program will be well-prepared for careers dedicated to community and environmental well-being.

Potential employers include tribal and public sector entities, socially responsible nonprofit organizations, and environmentally conscious businesses.

Available positions range from entry-level roles to mid-management and research positions, offering a variety of career opportunities.

Students can choose between Sustainability and Communications, tailoring their education to match their career interests.

The program integrates Indigenous value systems with modern sustainability practices, preparing students to address real-world challenges.

Graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to make meaningful contributions in community and environmental sectors. A wide range of elective courses supports individualized learning paths.

The ISS program at CMN exemplifies the institution’s commitment to fostering sustainability and Indigenous perspectives in higher education, providing students with a strong foundation for future academic and professional endeavors.