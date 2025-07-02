Dr. S. Keith Hargrove: From BEYA STEM Champion to Chancellor of Elizabeth City State University

The Career Communications Group family is proud to celebrate the latest chapter in the extraordinary career of Dr. S. Keith Hargrove, Sr., a dedicated champion of STEM diversity and a longtime supporter of the BEYA STEM Conference since his early days at Morgan State University’s School of Engineering.

On May 15, 2025, Dr. Hargrove—immediate past provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Tuskegee University—was elected chancellor of Elizabeth City State University by the University of North Carolina Board of Governors. Dr. Hargrove begins this new role on June 15, leading a vibrant HBCU with over 2,200 students in northeastern North Carolina.

A Legacy of Leadership Across HBCUs

Dr. Hargrove’s journey in STEM education and leadership is distinguished by his unwavering commitment to student achievement, institutional excellence, and the advancement of underrepresented voices in engineering and technology. At Tuskegee, he oversaw a five-year strategic plan that increased enrollment by 10% and elevated graduation rates, further cementing Tuskegee’s role as a pipeline for diverse STEM talent.

Prior to his role at Tuskegee, Dr. Hargrove served as dean of the College of Engineering at Tennessee State University, where he also led the Interdisciplinary Graduate Engineering Research Institute. His impact at Morgan State as chair and professor of Industrial, Manufacturing, and Information Engineering was marked by hands-on mentorship and innovative program development—traits that made him an early and influential supporter of the BEYA STEM Conference, helping to expand its reach and impact.

Building Pathways, Empowering Communities

Dr. Hargrove’s leadership philosophy centers on creating pathways to success for students from all backgrounds. His efforts to launch aviation and data science programs at Tuskegee echo the core values of BEYA and CCG—building bridges, expanding opportunity, and shaping the next generation of STEM innovators.

As a proud alumnus of Tennessee State University, with advanced degrees from Missouri S&T and the University of Iowa, and an MBA from Tennessee State, Dr. Hargrove exemplifies lifelong learning. His executive training at Harvard and the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute uniquely position him to guide Elizabeth City State University toward new horizons.

A Vision for the Future

“Throughout my career in higher education, I have been a strong proponent of student achievement,” Dr. Hargrove notes. “I am excited to lead Elizabeth City State University with a focus on academic excellence and success, fiscal and leadership stability, and a vision for growth and elevated reputation.”

CCG salutes Dr. Hargrove’s vision, discipline, and proven record of results across three leading HBCUs. His election as chancellor signals a new era of opportunity and progress for Elizabeth City State University—and another powerful chapter in a career defined by advocacy, impact, and the relentless pursuit of equity in STEM.

We look forward to Dr. Hargrove’s continued partnership with the BEYA community as he advances a bold vision for ECSU and for STEM education nationwide.

We look forward to Dr. Hargrove's continued partnership with the BEYA community as he advances a bold vision for ECSU and for STEM education nationwide.