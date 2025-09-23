Embracing a New Era of Exploration with a STEM Degree

It's been 66 years since NASA introduced the original Mercury Seven astronauts. Now, with the addition of the 24th astronaut class this past Monday, America's space agency has welcomed a total of 370 talented astronaut candidates.

This year’s recruits stand out as the crème de la crème among the 8,000 scientists, pilots, engineers, and true dreamers from all walks of life who threw their hats in the ring.

The new class has an average age of 37, showcasing a blend of experience. Their diverse career paths shine a light on the immense value of pursuing higher education in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Their diverse career paths shine a light on the immense value of pursuing higher education in the fields of STEM.

They hold bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering, Earth sciences, aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, and behavioral neuroscience. Many have taken their education even further with master’s degrees in disciplines like systems engineering, flight test engineering, aerospace engineering, and biomedical engineering.

We even have candidates with doctorates in geology, medical degrees, advanced studies in bioastronautics, and a unique double major in mathematics and Spanish! Talk about a well-rounded and exceptional group of individuals ready to take on the cosmos!

For these highly motivated astronaut candidates, pursuing a college education has been a defining step toward success in their careers.

Universities equip them with vital skills for problem-solving and innovation, and their journey through STEM education has fueled their ambitions as they continue to grow professionally.

These outstanding graduates hail from institutions across the country, including notable universities in Virginia, New Hampshire, California, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Vermont, and military academies.

They demonstrate that investing in higher education is indeed worthwhile! It’s especially notable at a time when a recent survey revealed that 51% of Gen Z college graduates perceive their degrees as a “waste of money.”

At Monday's ceremony held at NASA's Johnson Space Center, Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy expressed his pride in ushering in the next generation of American explorers, highlighting the truth that in this great nation, regardless of where you start, dreamers can achieve boundless possibilities—even reaching for the stars!

The new astronaut candidates have been immersed in extensive training since mid-September, preparing to face the challenges and adventures that await them.

Their rigorous curriculum includes essential skills for navigating complex operations aboard the International Space Station, preparing for Artemis missions to the Moon, and embarking on missions beyond!

They are delving into a wealth of training, covering areas like robotics, land and water survival, geology, foreign languages, space medicine, and physiology. They’ll even experience simulated spacewalks and high-performance jet flying firsthand!

After completing their training, the 2025 class will join NASA's active astronaut corps, engaging in groundbreaking scientific research aboard the space station while paving the way for exciting transitions to commercial space stations and new milestones in human exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Their operational expertise, scientific curiosity, and technical prowess are absolutely crucial for propelling NASA’s ambitions for deep space exploration and ensuring a sustainable human presence beyond low Earth orbit.