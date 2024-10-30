Howard University Sets Its Sights on R1 Status: A New Era for HBCUs

Howard University, an enduring symbol of Black excellence and resilience, is on the brink of a groundbreaking milestone: this spring, it expects to achieve R1 status, a designation reserved for Doctoral Universities with Very High Research Activity. This would make Howard the first and only Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to reach this elite classification, joining just 146 institutions nationwide. For Howard, R1 status isn’t merely a prestigious label—it’s a transformative leap that could revolutionize opportunities for HBCUs across the nation, redefining Black-led research in the process.

With R1 status, Howard would gain access to larger pools of research grants, attract top-tier faculty, and create more pathways for research on issues that uniquely affect the Black community—such as sickle-cell disease, healthcare equity, and voter participation. The university’s expanded research capacity would allow it to engage more deeply with urgent societal issues, empowering a new generation of Black scientists, technologists, and thought leaders to drive impactful change.

Paving the Path with the RDI Grant

Howard’s path to R1 status has been strengthened by the U.S. Department of Education’s Research and Development Infrastructure (RDI) Grant Program. This new $50 million initiative aims to provide HBCUs, Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs), and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) with critical funding to upgrade their research infrastructure. The RDI grant is not a mere funding boost; it’s an investment in equity and academic innovation, aimed at addressing historical funding disparities that have affected HBCUs’ ability to compete with predominantly white institutions.

Historically, HBCUs have received fewer resources than their counterparts. Despite producing 25% of Black STEM graduates while making up only 3% of U.S. higher education institutions, HBCUs have often been left out of state funding opportunities. This lack of investment has led to deteriorating infrastructure, creating challenging conditions for students and faculty. With R1 status, however, Howard can access a steady stream of research funding—comparable to the $43.8 million R1 institutions typically receive annually—enabling it to break the cycle of inequity and advance research programs that reflect and benefit its community.

The Vision and Leadership of Dr. Victor McCrary

Leadership has been essential in pushing HBCU research to the forefront. Dr. Victor McCrary, Vice President at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) and a member of the National Science Board, has led the charge to spotlight the research contributions of HBCUs. As a key figure in the BEYA Conference’s VP of HBCU Research, Dr. McCrary has been instrumental in promoting the invaluable contributions of HBCU research to national conversations. His work exemplifies a vision of equitable representation and ensures that the research conducted at HBCUs receives the recognition and funding it deserves.

Dr. McCrary’s commitment to uplifting Black-led research underscores that excellence in research from HBCUs can and should be seen as essential to America’s innovation landscape.

Building a Cycle of Growth and Impact

Achieving R1 status will have a compounding effect for Howard. With the increased funding and improved facilities that R1 brings, Howard can attract top-tier faculty, leading researchers, and ambitious students, all of whom drive the institution’s research impact even further. This virtuous cycle of attracting talent, securing funding, and producing groundbreaking research will place Howard University at the center of critical research initiatives, elevating its visibility on a national scale.

Research on timely and significant topics has been shown to attract attention, which leads to greater institutional visibility and reputation. Howard’s journey to R1 status is about transforming the role of HBCUs in addressing urgent societal challenges and giving these institutions a seat at the table in policy-making, grant allocation, and global research discussions.

The Future of HBCUs in Research

Howard’s expected R1 status is a rallying cry for all HBCUs. Dr. Victor McCrary has consistently advocated that it’s time for these institutions to receive the recognition and resources to carry out research that aligns with their missions. The RDI grant and Howard’s journey toward R1 create a blueprint for a future where HBCUs are no longer sidelined but lead in research excellence, innovation, and community impact.

Howard’s journey toward R1 signals a new era for HBCUs—a future where Black institutions lead in scientific discovery and societal change. This milestone will serve as a beacon for Black scholars, inspiring a legacy of research excellence that uplifts not only individual students and faculty but entire communities. It’s about leveling the playing field, setting new standards, and forging a path forward for all HBCUs to thrive.