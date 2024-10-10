Ronald Johnson: The 39th Black Engineer of the Year and a Leader for the Ages

For over twenty years, I’ve had the distinct honor of calling General Ronald Johnson not just a colleague, but a friend. From the first time I met Ron during his service in the U.S. Army, I knew he was a man who would leave a mark, not just on the battlefield but in every corner of society he touched. Today, as he stands ready to be honored as the 39th Black Engineer of the Year, I can say without hesitation that he is not just deserving of this recognition—he is the embodiment of what this award stands for.

Ron’s journey is a testament to the power of determination, vision, and an unwavering commitment to serve others. His career began in the Army, where he rose to the rank of Major General, overseeing critical infrastructure projects in Iraq and rebuilding communities after disasters like Hurricane Katrina. The stakes were always high, but Ron thrived in high-pressure environments because he understood that leadership is about service, about putting others first and creating opportunities for those who come after you.

“Ron’s leadership has always been about more than just engineering or command,” said General Johnnie Wilson, himself a legend in the military and a past BEYA honoree. “He embodies service and integrity, with a steadfast commitment to lifting others as he climbs.” That’s exactly who Ron is—a man who never lets personal achievements overshadow the greater good.

When he transitioned from the military to the private sector, Ron brought that same sense of duty and excellence to his role as the NBA’s first Senior Vice President of Referee Operations. He wasn’t just managing officials; he was raising standards and ensuring that fairness and integrity were the cornerstones of the game. It was never just about basketball; it was about the larger lesson that leadership means setting a standard others can aspire to and reach.

Dr. Eugene DeLoatch, founding dean of the School of Engineering at Morgan State University, captured it perfectly: “Ron has spent his entire career breaking down barriers and creating pathways for the next generation of engineers. His impact reaches beyond the classroom and the boardroom—he is a force for change.”

Since joining Georgia Tech in 2013, Ron has continued to blaze trails. As the Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff, he is guiding the institution’s growth with the same steady hand and sharp mind that have defined his entire career. His role is not just about advising—it’s about inspiring others to dream bigger, to work harder, and to never stop striving for excellence. He understands that Georgia Tech’s future—and the future of STEM—lies in creating inclusive spaces where the best ideas, no matter where they come from, are given room to flourish.

And that’s the heart of why Ron is the perfect choice for the 39th Black Engineer of the Year. His legacy isn’t just about the accolades or the titles; it’s about the people he’s uplifted along the way. It’s about the countless young engineers, particularly those from underrepresented communities, who look to him and see that success in STEM is not only possible—it’s theirs to claim. Ron has been a mentor, a role model, and most importantly, a catalyst for change.

As I reflect on our friendship, I’m reminded of the many conversations we’ve had over the years—about leadership, about service, and about the responsibility we have to create a world where every young mind can thrive. Ron has always believed that success is measured not by what we achieve for ourselves, but by what we make possible for others. His journey has been one of purpose, passion, and an unwavering dedication to making the world better for the next generation.

Ron once told me, “True leadership isn’t about standing on the podium; it’s about standing beside those who need your support and making sure they, too, have a place in the spotlight.” That’s what makes him not only a brilliant engineer and leader but also a remarkable human being. And that’s why this honor—the 39th Black Engineer of the Year—is so well deserved.

As I close, I can’t help but feel a profound sense of pride, not just in Ron’s accomplishments but in the friendship we’ve built over the years. His leadership, his wisdom, and his heart have inspired me, as I know they have inspired countless others. And while this award marks yet another milestone in his incredible career, I have no doubt that Ron’s greatest legacy will be the lives he’s touched, the dreams he’s nurtured, and the paths he’s cleared for those who will follow.

Ron Johnson isn’t just the right choice for this award—he’s the living embodiment of what it means to lead with purpose, to serve with humility, and to leave an indelible mark on the world. Here's to my friend, Ron—a man whose impact will be felt for generations to come.