STEM Degrees Lose “Professional” Status Under New Federal Loan Rules

For generations, America has depended on its engineers, scientists, nurses, and technologists to carry the nation forward. These professionals power our economy, safeguard our health, and anchor our global competitiveness. Yet under a new federal policy, many of their advanced degrees are no longer treated as “professional” for purposes of federal student lending.

That is not a semantic tweak. It is a signal—and it lands at a moment of real crisis in higher education.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law earlier this year, imposes new caps on how much graduate students can borrow from the federal government. Students pursuing medicine, dentistry, and law may still borrow up to $200,000. Students in most other graduate programs—including large swaths of STEM and health fields—are now capped at $100,000.

This change arrives as graduate education becomes increasingly unaffordable for millions of Americans, particularly those from low-resource and historically excluded communities. Let’s be clear: the rising cost of education is no longer an abstract concern. It is a barrier—one that is already pushing talent out of the pipeline.

I’ve served on the boards of two national universities, and I can tell you from firsthand experience: the rising cost of education has always been our greatest concern. Year after year, we faced the same tension—how to fund quality programs without pricing out the very students we aimed to uplift. That tension hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s only grown.

Over the past three decades, graduate tuition has more than doubled in real, inflation-adjusted terms at both public and private universities. Since 2010, average tuition has continued rising at roughly 2.9 percent per year. Today, a typical two-year master’s program may carry a total tuition bill around $75,000, while doctoral degrees often list costs between $200,000 and $400,000, depending on the institution and field.

Even modest annual increases now land on a baseline so high that “small” hikes translate into life-altering debt. Between 2000 and 2020, median graduate school debt rose from $34,000 to over $50,000. For many students, the true cost of education is not just tuition—it is the repayment burden that follows for decades.

Supporters of the new loan caps argue that limiting borrowing will finally force universities to rein in costs. That is the theory. Whether it will hold up in practice remains to be seen.

Because here’s the reality: there is no guarantee that lowering borrowing limits will lower tuition. What it may do, at least in the short term, is shift risk away from institutions and onto students—especially those without family wealth or employer sponsorship. And we know who that is: first-generation scholars, working adults, women, and students of color—many of whom enter STEM precisely because it offers a path to stability.

The Department of Education says this reclassification is simply administrative. But when policymakers decide that engineering, nursing, and public health no longer count as “professional” for full federal support, they are making a value statement—even if they won’t say it out loud.

That value statement reflects a broader political agenda now shaping education policy at the federal level—specifically, Project 2025.

Developed by the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 outlines a sweeping plan to overhaul federal governance. It proposes dismantling large portions of student loan support, including Graduate PLUS loans and income-driven repayment. It calls for eliminating all federal education programs that promote diversity, equity, or social mobility. And it urges policymakers to redirect support toward degrees with “high economic return,” narrowly defined.

The graduate loan caps introduced under the OBBBA align closely with this playbook. When the policy places medicine and law in one category—and pushes the rest of STEM to a lower tier—it reflects the belief that only certain degrees are worth the investment.

What’s left unsaid is that many of the STEM fields now excluded from full federal support—such as nursing, environmental science, data ethics, public health, and social work—are precisely the disciplines where America needs more talent and where student diversity is growing fastest.

This decision did not happen in isolation. A negotiated rulemaking committee of higher education stakeholders agreed on the framework the Department is now using. A public comment period is expected in early 2026, and there is still time to weigh in.

Because this isn’t just a debate about loan ceilings. It is about who we invest in—and who we leave behind.

STEM professionals are not optional. They are essential. If we are serious about workforce equity, national resilience, and global competitiveness, then our policies must reflect the reality of the 21st-century economy—not the nostalgia of the 20th.

Equity is not a slogan.

It’s a funding decision.