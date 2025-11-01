STEMship 2026: Redefining Professional Development with AI, Community, and Certification at Sea

From October 2–7, 2026, a powerful new chapter in leadership development will set sail. The WOC STEMship: AI & Tech Leadership Cruise will bring together professionals in STEM, education, business, and the nonprofit sector for a groundbreaking experience combining online learning, luxury cruising, and cutting-edge AI training—all designed to elevate careers and build lasting community.

What will make STEMship 2026 truly unique is its full-circle learning model, intentionally designed to guide participants through three integrated stages: prepare, participate, and propel. It won’t be just a cruise—it will be a transformative journey.

Preparing for Power: Online Courses Before You Sail

Before boarding the ship, participants will engage in two essential virtual seminars. The first, “Preparing for STEMship: Maximizing Your Cruise Experience,” will help attendees mentally and professionally set intentions for the journey ahead. It will focus on how to step away from distractions, build intentional connections, and treat this experience not as a vacation—but as a leadership accelerator.

The second pre-cruise seminar, “AI for Nonprofits: Streamlining Grant Writing with Smart Tools,” will offer nonprofit professionals a crash course in how to harness AI for greater efficiency. From writing grant proposals to reporting impact, this session will unlock tools that will save time and boost results.

Onboard: Immersive Executive Training on the Open Sea

Once aboard the Virgin Voyages ship, the program will shift into full gear. Each day will be packed with high-impact instruction, interactive sessions, and curated networking designed to sharpen leadership capacity and expand technical fluency.

Participants will attend core sessions such as STEM Executive Toolkit: Leadership Models & Inclusive Innovation, Managing AI in the Workplace, Transformational Leadership in the AI Era, and AI and Metaverse Ventures. These sessions will not only teach about technology—they’ll also center equity, ethics, and visionary leadership.

The schedule will include forward-thinking workshops like The Age of Abundance: Becoming an AI Millionaire, where participants will explore how to turn skills into scalable income using automation and smart business models. In The Perfect Storm: Understanding Quantum Computing, AI, and Cybersecurity, non-technical leaders will learn how to navigate the convergence of these disruptive forces.

Breakfast briefings such as The China Threat: Competing in the Global AI Race will provide geopolitical and strategic context—giving attendees a truly global leadership perspective.

Beyond the Ship: Certification and Continued Growth

One of the most powerful aspects of STEMship 2026 will be the opportunity to earn AI Certification through a blended curriculum that begins online, continues at sea, and is supported post-cruise with virtual coaching, masterclasses, and peer circles. This certification will empower participants to return to their organizations not just inspired—but credentialed and future-ready.

Even after the ship returns to port, the momentum will continue. Graduates will gain access to ongoing learning, mentorship, and a national alumni network focused on equity, innovation, and leadership in the age of AI.

Why STEMship 2026 Will Matter

For far too long, women of color in STEM and leadership roles have been forced to find their footing in spaces not designed for them. STEMship 2026 will flip the model. It will center their voices, honor their ambitions, and surround them with world-class tools and a supportive, thriving community. It will prove that leadership development can be immersive, luxurious, and deeply meaningful—all at once.

On a luxury ship. In the company of visionaries. With the future at your fingertips.

STEMship 2026 won’t just change careers—it will change trajectories.