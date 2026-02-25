The Shoulders She Stands On Before the Presidency, Before the Patents — There Was Home

Long before Valerie Sheares Ashby became president of a Carnegie R1 university, long before she chaired a chemistry department or held patents in polymer science, there was a house where excellence was not debated.

It was assumed.

The kind of home where report cards were examined carefully, not for praise, but for possibility. The kind of home where discipline was quiet and consistent, where effort was noticed, and where expectations were not announced — they were lived.

Her parents did not raise her to chase status.

They raised her to be prepared.

“They didn’t tell me I might do well,” she once said in a tone more reflective than declarative. “They expected that I would.”

Expectation is a powerful inheritance. It leaves little room for self-doubt to take root.

The Architecture of Confidence

Some leaders develop confidence in boardrooms. Others develop it in classrooms. Ashby’s confidence was constructed much earlier, in the daily rhythm of being held accountable by people who loved her without condition but not without standards.

Her parents did not romanticize hardship. They understood it. They had navigated systems that were not always built to include them fully. They had learned, sometimes the hard way, that preparation was not optional.

So they prepared their daughter.

Not for applause.

For competence.

Not for symbolic firsts.

For sustained excellence.

There were rules. There was structure. There were expectations about effort. But there was also something less visible: steadiness.

In many families, children absorb anxiety about the world. In Ashby’s, she absorbed resolve.

That difference matters.

Curiosity Was Not a Distraction

Science entered her life not as a career strategy but as permission.

Permission to ask why.

Permission to experiment.

Permission to fail and try again.

Her parents did not dismiss questions as precocious. They did not discourage ambition as unrealistic. They did not shrink her curiosity to fit anyone else’s comfort.

They cultivated it.

By the time she arrived at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to earn her bachelor’s degree in chemistry, she was not intimidated by rigor. She had been trained for it.

By the time she completed her Ph.D. and postdoctoral research in Germany, she was not surprised by complexity. She had been conditioned to engage it.

That conditioning did not happen in a laboratory.

It happened at home.

Discipline and Dignity

There is something distinct about leaders who were raised with both discipline and dignity. They do not confuse authority with volume. They do not equate visibility with value.

Ashby’s parents modeled resilience without bitterness.

They taught her to work twice as hard — but never to apologize for occupying space.

They insisted on excellence — but not as performance. As integrity.

That combination shaped the scientist and later shaped the administrator.

When she chaired the chemistry department at UNC, colleagues noticed her calm decisiveness. When she became dean at Duke University’s Trinity College of Arts & Sciences, she was described as collaborative without being passive, firm without being rigid.

That balance is rarely accidental. It is usually inherited.

The Moral Frame

Faith and community were not decorative elements of her upbringing; they were structural.

Her parents made clear that leadership was not about elevation above others. It was about obligation to others.

If you have access, you widen it.

If you have influence, you use it responsibly.

If you achieve, you reach back.

That ethic later surfaced in her leadership of the National Science Foundation Alliance for Graduate Education and the Professoriate, where she worked to expand doctoral pathways in STEM and related fields. It surfaced again when she accepted the presidency of UMBC — an institution deeply committed to both research excellence and public engagement.

But the moral instinct did not originate in policy documents.

It originated in example.

“They taught me that what you do matters,” she has said. “But who you are matters more.”

That sentence contains an entire upbringing.

Becoming the First

When the University System of Maryland Board of Regents named her the sixth president of UMBC — and the first woman to hold the position — the milestone carried symbolic weight.

But symbolism was never the point.

The deeper story was preparation meeting opportunity.

In 2022, the same year she assumed the presidency, Career Communications Group recognized her as Technologist of the Year, honoring her work as a polymer chemist and innovator. The distinction acknowledged her patents, her research, her measurable impact.

Yet when asked what grounded her for the presidency, she does not begin with awards or administrative accomplishments.

She begins with her parents.

The steady enforcement of homework.

The insistence on accountability.

The normalization of excellence.

The belief — unwavering — that she was capable.

“They believed in me before the world had proof,” she has said.

That is generational strength. The kind that does not appear in résumés but shapes every line of them.

The Quiet Inheritance

Public leadership can appear solitary. A president stands at a podium alone. A scientist publishes under her own name.

But no one arrives alone.

Ashby stands on parents who navigated their era with composure. On ancestors who endured with resilience. On family who did not confuse humility with smallness.

She carries their lessons into every strategic decision, every speech, every negotiation.

The steadiness in her voice — the absence of theatrics — feels inherited.

Before she stood at the head of a research university ranked among the top five percent nationally, before she signed institutional agreements or spoke about community engagement, she stood in a household that made excellence ordinary.

That may be the most powerful inheritance of all.

The presidency is visible.

The formation was private.

And it is the private formation — the kitchen table, the discipline, the dignity — that explains the public leader.

Those are the shoulders she stands on.

And those are the shoulders she carries forward.