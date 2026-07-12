Hire Education: Why America's AI Economy Requires a New Workforce Development Model

Artificial intelligence is forcing America to confront a difficult reality. The traditional relationship between education and employment no longer moves at the speed of the economy.

For generations, education has operated on a predictable timeline. Universities developed curricula, schools adopted them, students completed degrees, and employers hired graduates whose skills generally matched the marketplace. That model served America well during the Industrial Age and much of the Information Age.

The AI economy has changed that equation.

Today, a new technology can emerge, become an industry standard, and fundamentally reshape job requirements in less time than it takes many educational institutions to approve a new course. Entire categories of work are evolving while educators are still teaching yesterday's methods. Employers are investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence while simultaneously searching for workers who possess skills that often did not exist only a year ago. Across higher education and workforce development, there is growing recognition that AI is accelerating the need for more responsive education and stronger alignment between learning and employment.

This is why I believe the future of workforce development begins with a simple idea:

Hire education.

Those two words represent a different philosophy about how education should be designed.

The objective is no longer simply to teach. The objective is to prepare people for meaningful employment in an economy that refuses to stand still.

Hire education begins with the employer.

Instead of asking employers to adapt to educational systems that may update every three to five years, we should build educational systems capable of responding to employers every three to five weeks. Employers understand where technology is moving because they are deploying it every day. They know which skills are becoming obsolete and which new competencies are emerging. That knowledge should not remain inside corporate walls. It should become part of America's educational infrastructure.

For decades we have spoken about partnerships between education and industry. Most of those partnerships have involved advisory boards, internships, and occasional curriculum reviews. Those relationships remain important, but artificial intelligence demands something much more dynamic.

Industry must become a continuous contributor to education.

That philosophy is the foundation behind the new STEM City USA Workforce Development Platform powered by AI NEXTGEN America.

Rather than functioning as another traditional learning management system, the platform has been designed as a workforce development ecosystem. Organizations can build Academies, Learning Tracks, Courses, and Lessons that reflect their own expertise while deciding whether to keep that content private or share it with schools, colleges, workforce agencies, community organizations, or other employers.

In practical terms, a company introducing a new AI workflow can transform its internal knowledge into structured learning experiences almost immediately. A government agency implementing new cybersecurity protocols can distribute updated training without waiting for textbooks. A university can integrate current industry practices into academic programs. A workforce board can rapidly respond to changing regional labor demands.

That is not simply digital learning.

It is the democratization of workforce knowledge.

Knowledge has traditionally flowed in one direction—from academia to industry. Artificial intelligence creates an opportunity for knowledge to flow in both directions. Employers can now contribute directly to preparing the workforce they will eventually hire.

This is especially important for engineers, technologists, and the next generation of innovators.

Career opportunities are increasingly determined not by what someone learned five years ago, but by how quickly they continue learning today. Lifelong learning is no longer a professional advantage. It has become an economic necessity.

America's competitiveness will depend upon our ability to build educational systems that evolve continuously instead of periodically.

That is one of the reasons Maryland has such an extraordinary opportunity.

With its concentration of federal agencies, research universities, defense contractors, biotechnology companies, cybersecurity organizations, advanced manufacturers, and technology innovators, Maryland possesses nearly every component required to become America's AI workforce capital. Through the support of the Maryland Department of Labor and collaboration among education, industry, and government, we have the opportunity to demonstrate what workforce development should look like in the age of artificial intelligence.

This October, AI NEXTGEN America will bring together leaders from business, government, education, and technology in Baltimore to continue that conversation. But conferences alone do not transform the workforce. Sustainable platforms do.

The STEM City USA Workforce Development Platform is designed to become that platform—a place where employers can build learning experiences, educators can adapt them, learners can acquire new competencies, and communities can prepare for careers that may not even exist today.

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work. It should also change the way we learn.

The future belongs to educational systems that move at the speed of innovation.

That future begins with hire education.