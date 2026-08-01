Opinion | Race: America's Political Currency

As another election approaches, America once again finds itself debating parties, personalities, and policies. We ask whether one administration has served the country better than another, whether the economy is improving, and which candidate best represents our interests. Yet beneath these familiar conversations lies a more fundamental question, one that political commentators rarely address. Why do people vote the way they do?

The common explanation is that people vote according to their economic self-interest. If that were true, however, many elections would have produced very different outcomes. Time and again, voters support policies that appear contrary to their financial well-being. Rather than dismissing those decisions as irrational, perhaps we should reconsider our assumptions. People do not simply vote with their wallets. They vote according to how they understand themselves.

That is why it is important to acknowledge an uncomfortable truth: race continues to function as political currency in America.

I do not say this as an accusation, nor do I say it to diminish anyone's achievements. Every society assigns value to certain characteristics. Education carries value. Wealth carries value. Professional status carries value. Citizenship carries value. Throughout much of American history, race has also carried value by shaping opportunity, access, and belonging. Recognizing that history is not about assigning guilt. It is about understanding the forces that continue to influence our political and social life.

Once we begin to think about race as political currency, many of our assumptions about elections begin to make sense. The question is no longer why someone would vote against what economists define as their self-interest. The more revealing question is whether economics is the highest priority in the first place. Human beings have always been willing to sacrifice material comfort for something they believe is more important. They sacrifice for family, faith, country, and principle. They will also sacrifice economic advantage if they believe their identity is being challenged.

Identity is among the most powerful forces in human behavior because it answers the questions we all ask ourselves. Who am I? Where do I belong? What do I value? Effective political leaders understand that people respond to these questions long before they respond to policy proposals. Convince citizens that their identity, their traditions, or their place in society is under threat, and they will often defend that identity above every other consideration. Politics then becomes less about legislation and more about preserving one's sense of self.

There is nothing wrong with identity. On the contrary, identity gives our lives meaning. Whether our roots are in Germany, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Africa, or generations in America, our heritage helps shape who we are. We should embrace every part of our story because it reminds us of the journey that brought us to this moment. The challenge has never been self-identification. The challenge begins when our identity requires someone else's identity to be diminished.

Every culture has its own history of struggle, sacrifice, and perseverance. Every community has contributed something to the larger human story. Rather than fearing those differences, we should recognize them as opportunities to learn from one another. Democracy is strongest not when it demands sameness, but when it creates space for different experiences to exist within a shared commitment to one another.

This brings us to one of the enduring paradoxes of democracy. We are called to be both individuals and members of a community. We belong to families, neighborhoods, professions, and nations, yet none of those affiliations erase our individuality. Every person leaves a unique fingerprint on the world. Every individual contributes something that no one else can contribute. The challenge is not choosing between the individual and the collective. The challenge is honoring both.

Organizations require cooperation, but they also require independent thought. Communities depend upon shared values, but they also depend upon people willing to question accepted assumptions and imagine something better. A healthy society does not suppress individuality in the name of unity, nor does it elevate individualism to the point where community loses its meaning. It recognizes that both are essential to human progress.

The future of our democracy will depend upon our ability to maintain this balance. We can celebrate who we are without fearing who someone else is. We can acknowledge that race has shaped our history without allowing it to determine our future. We can recognize the power of identity without allowing it to become a weapon of political division.

At the end of the day, what unites us is greater than what separates us. We all seek opportunity for our children, security for our families, meaningful work, and the dignity that comes from contributing to something larger than ourselves. Those aspirations are not defined by race, political party, or geography. They are defined by our common humanity.

The real challenge before us is not deciding whether we are individuals or members of a larger community. We are both. Democracy asks us to embrace our own identity while recognizing the dignity of others. If we can accomplish that, race may finally cease to be America's most valuable political currency and instead become what it should have been all along: one important part of our individual story, but never the measure of another person's worth.