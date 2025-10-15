Retired Army general joins Palladyne AI's board of directors

Palladyne AI Corp., a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms in the defense and commercial sectors, has announced that Stephen “Steph” M. Twitty has joined its Board of Directors.

General Twitty’s appointment underscores Palladyne AI’s commitment to bridging advanced embodied AI technology with real-world defense applications in the near term.

Twitty had a decorated military career as an infantry officer in the Army, commanding units in nearly every echelon and serving in five combat tours. He retired from the United States Army as a Lieutenant General after 40 years of distinguished service.

In his final military assignment, Twitty served as the Deputy Commander of the United States European Command in Stuttgart, Germany.

Since his military retirement, Twitty has served as the senior executive lead for U.S. training operations at Valiant Integrated Services and is a board member for Karman Space and Defense, Weibel Scientific, and Mexora, Inc.

He is also a board advisor for Accelint, Dataminr, HDT-Global, and Raft Inc. He serves as a senior advisor to the Chertoff Group and Ernst and Young.

Twitty is a frequent military commentator for CNBC, offering his perspective on a variety of defense-related topics.

Palladyne AI Corp. has developed an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) software platform poised to revolutionize the capabilities of robots, enabling them to observe, learn, reason, and act in a manner akin to human intelligence.

Their AI and ML software platform empowers robots to perceive variations or changes in the real-world environment, enabling them to autonomously maneuver and manipulate objects accurately in response.

The Palladyne AI software solution operates on the edge and dramatically reduces the significant effort required to program and deploy robots, enabling industrial robots and collaborative robots (cobots) to quickly achieve autonomous capabilities even in dynamic and/or complex environments.

It is designed to enable robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing (i.e., learning) from their experience using dynamic real-time operations “on the edge” (i.e., on the robotic system) without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

Palladyne AI believes its software has wide application, including in industries such as automotive, aviation, construction, defense, general manufacturing, infrastructure inspection, logistics, and warehousing.

Its applicability extends beyond traditional robotics to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Palladyne AI’s approach is expected to elevate the return on investment associated with a diverse range of machines that are fixed, fly, float, or roll.

By enabling autonomy, reducing programming complexity, and enhancing efficiency, we are paving the way for a future where machines can excel in tasks that were once considered beyond their reach.

