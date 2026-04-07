Workforce Training for 1,000,000 American Students and Veterans

NSB Chair Dr. Victor McCrary to Headline Workforce Experience Led by Tyrone D. Taborn

Media, educators, policymakers, and industry leaders are invited to participate

BALTIMORE, MD — Career Communications Group (CCG), under the leadership of Tyrone D. Taborn, announces the national “Service to the Nation” Virtual Job Fair and AI Training, taking place Thursday, April 23, 2026, on the STEM City USA platform.

This one-day, nationwide workforce experience is designed to connect graduating high school students and transitioning veterans to career pathways in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and other high-demand fields.

The initiative aims to reach one million students nationwide, positioning it as one of the largest AI-focused workforce development events in the country.

Presented in partnership with Virtual Intros and Career Circle, the event expands access to career pathways by leveraging innovative digital engagement and direct employer connectivity.

A National Call to Service Through Skills and Innovation

“Service to the Nation” redefines service for the 21st century by connecting education, military transition, and workforce development into a single, scalable platform.

Hosted in a fully immersive virtual environment, participants will engage directly with employers, military branches, colleges, and training providers while exploring real-world career pathways.

“Service today includes building our energy systems, securing digital infrastructure, and advancing healthcare technologies,” said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman & CEO of Career Communications Group. “With partners like Virtual Intros and Career Circle, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem where talent meets opportunity in real time.”

From Classroom and Combat to Career

The program is specifically designed for high school students in grades 9–12, JROTC participants, military-affiliated youth, active-duty service members preparing to transition, veterans, and military spouses.

Participants will attend live AI and emerging technology sessions, explore career and education pathways, connect with recruiters and workforce leaders, and gain exposure to apprenticeships, certifications, and employment opportunities.

Preparing for an AI-Driven Economy

The April 23 event focuses on preparing talent for a workforce being transformed by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. Participants will gain insights into how AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing are reshaping industries and how to leverage these tools for future careers.

“The future workforce will collaborate with AI, not compete against it,” said Taborn. “Service to the Nation ensures that students and veterans are equipped with the skills that matter most in this new economy.”

Dr. Victor McCrary, Chairman of the National Science Board, will deliver the keynote, highlighting the importance of inclusive innovation and workforce readiness in maintaining U.S. competitiveness.

“America’s future depends on how effectively we connect talent to opportunity in science and technology,” said Dr. McCrary. “This initiative represents a powerful model for national workforce alignment.”

The summit will spotlight six sectors critical to national growth.

Energy & Utilities includes roles such as Renewable Energy Technicians and Smart Grid Operators with proposed speaker David Jones, CEO, Lumina Energy.

includes roles such as Renewable Energy Technicians and Smart Grid Operators with proposed speaker David Jones, CEO, Lumina Energy. Government & Defense includes Cybersecurity Analysts and Systems Engineers with proposed speaker Cherissa Tamayori, Director at the Defense Innovation Unit.

includes Cybersecurity Analysts and Systems Engineers with proposed speaker Cherissa Tamayori, Director at the Defense Innovation Unit. Healthcare & Health Technologies includes Health IT Specialists and Biomedical Technicians with proposed speaker Mary Hor-Lao of Abbott Neuromodulation.

includes Health IT Specialists and Biomedical Technicians with proposed speaker Mary Hor-Lao of Abbott Neuromodulation. Travel & Hospitality includes technology-enabled operations roles with proposed speaker Rafael Villanueva, CEO of Travel Nevada.

includes technology-enabled operations roles with proposed speaker Rafael Villanueva, CEO of Travel Nevada. Education & Workforce Development includes STEM educators and program leaders with proposed speaker Bennie Brown of the U.S. Army CCDC.

includes STEM educators and program leaders with proposed speaker Bennie Brown of the U.S. Army CCDC. Retail & Digital Commerce includes supply chain and AI-driven customer experience roles with proposed speaker Shannon Wilson, VP Operations at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

A Scalable Model for National Workforce Development

“Service to the Nation” builds on the mission of STEM City USA, a digital platform designed to connect underserved communities to education, careers, and innovation. By integrating immersive learning and workforce access, the initiative addresses long-standing gaps in equity and participation. Because the future of America will be built by those trained to power it.

Strategic Speaker Recommendations

To strengthen impact, organizers recommend adding a student or apprentice voice, a veteran success story, a labor or workforce development leader, and an AI policy expert to deepen storytelling and national relevance. These enhancements align with strategic communications best practices.

Media Contact

Career Communications Group (CCG), headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a national leader in STEM workforce development and diversity, connecting underrepresented talent to careers in engineering, technology, and applied sciences.

Career Communications Group, Inc.

Address: 729 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Phone: 410-244-7101