A Decision Before the Governor: The Future of AI Education in Maryland

Sitting on the desk of Governor Wes Moore is a bill that has the potential to reshape not only how students learn in Maryland, but how they prepare to live and work in a world defined by artificial intelligence.

This is not simply an education bill. It is a signal. A recognition that the nature of knowledge, work, and opportunity is changing, and that the state must decide whether it will lead that change or respond to it after the fact.

The legislation, known as the Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act, establishes a framework for integrating artificial intelligence into the daily fabric of K–12 education. It calls for statewide guidance, educator training, local system accountability, and the development of a coordinated strategy to ensure that students are prepared for a future where AI is embedded in nearly every sector of society.

At one level, the bill is practical. It requires policies. It establishes roles. It mandates training. It creates a collaborative structure to evaluate tools and share best practices. These are necessary steps. But the deeper significance of the bill lies in what it acknowledges.

It acknowledges that education can no longer be organized around a static model of knowledge.

For generations, schools have been designed to transfer information. Students learned content, demonstrated retention, and moved forward. That model assumed that knowledge was relatively stable and that access to information was limited. Artificial intelligence disrupts both assumptions. Information is now abundant, and the tools to generate and process it are widely available.

This changes the role of the student and the teacher.

It also changes the definition of what it means to be prepared.

AI systems such as GPT have made one reality unmistakably clear. The value is no longer in the tool itself. The value is in the content that informs it. The models will evolve. The platforms will change. New systems will emerge. But the underlying ideas, the context, and the intellectual frameworks that guide those systems remain the true source of advantage.

Content is the wealth.

That realization carries consequences for education policy. If content is the enduring asset, then the ability to think, interpret, and apply knowledge becomes more important than the ability to simply access or reproduce it. This is where the current system faces its greatest test.

The bill before the governor begins to address that gap.

It requires that artificial intelligence literacy become part of the educational experience from kindergarten through high school. It mandates professional development for educators so they can use AI effectively and responsibly in the classroom. It establishes structures to ensure that the tools being introduced are evaluated for safety, equity, and alignment with state standards.

These are not technical adjustments. They are structural changes.

They recognize that preparing students for the future is not about producing more technologists alone. It is about producing individuals who can operate in a world where technology is constant, but meaning is not.

The bill also aligns education with workforce reality. It connects AI literacy to workforce preparation standards, acknowledging that the skills students develop in school must translate into economic opportunity. This is particularly important in a state like Maryland, where access to high-skill, high-wage industries is significant, but not always equitably distributed.

That alignment has not emerged in isolation. It reflects ongoing collaboration between policymakers and institutions committed to building inclusive pathways into STEM. Senator Cory McCray and Senator Ben Brooks have already worked with Career Communications Group and STEM City Baltimore to help secure funding over the past several years, supporting initiatives that connect underrepresented communities to technology-driven opportunities. Their engagement underscores the importance of sustained partnerships between government and organizations with a proven track record of developing talent pipelines.

What makes this moment different is that the future described in the legislation is not theoretical. It is already taking shape on the ground.

In Baltimore, at the STEM City Baltimore initiative hosted at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center, students are already engaging with artificial intelligence in ways that reflect the very outcomes this bill seeks to scale. In a recent AI Bootcamp, middle and high school students spent hours not passively consuming technology, but actively interrogating it. They tested outputs, rebuilt weak prompts into functional tools, and debated the ethical consequences of how systems are designed. Parents participated alongside them, asking direct questions about job pathways, safety, and how these skills translate into economic opportunity.

This is what modern learning looks like.

It is hands-on. It is inquiry-driven. It connects technical capability with human judgment. It does not separate the classroom from the real world, but brings them into alignment.

Equally important, these experiences are being shaped with input from industry leaders who understand what the future workforce requires. The involvement of professionals with backgrounds in enterprise AI, automation, and large-scale systems design ensures that what students are learning is not abstract, but relevant. They are being introduced not only to tools, but to concepts such as governance, bias, accountability, and performance.

This is the bridge between policy and practice.

It demonstrates that students, when given access and guidance, are capable of engaging with complex technologies at a high level. It also demonstrates that community-based models, when supported by public and private partnerships, can accelerate learning in ways that traditional structures alone cannot.

If implemented effectively, the legislation could help replicate and scale these kinds of experiences across the state.

However, policy alone does not determine outcomes. Implementation will define whether this becomes a transformative moment or another well-intentioned initiative that fails to reach its full potential.

The challenge is not simply to introduce AI into classrooms. The challenge is to integrate it in a way that strengthens thinking rather than replaces it. There is a risk that, without careful guidance, students will rely on AI tools in ways that reduce effort rather than deepen understanding. The bill addresses this concern by emphasizing ethical use, responsible application, and the avoidance of overdependence.

That emphasis must remain central.

The broader opportunity is to rethink the entire learning continuum. Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing are no longer niche disciplines. They are becoming foundational to how society operates. Introducing these learning tracks early and sustaining them throughout a student’s academic journey is essential. Equally important is extending that model beyond K–12 to include upskilling and retraining across the workforce. The concept of education must expand from a fixed period of life to a continuous process that extends from early childhood through retirement.

This is where Maryland can distinguish itself.

The state has the institutional capacity, the proximity to federal innovation ecosystems, and the diversity of talent to lead in this space. What is required is alignment between policy, practice, and purpose.

The bill on Governor Moore’s desk is an opportunity to begin that alignment.

It reflects an understanding that the future will not be defined by who has access to technology, but by who knows how to use it with clarity and intent. It recognizes that education must evolve to meet that reality. And it places responsibility on the state to ensure that no student is left unprepared for the world they are entering.

The decision before the governor is therefore larger than the legislation itself.

It is a decision about whether Maryland will treat artificial intelligence as a peripheral issue or as a central component of its educational and economic strategy.

The states that move early and thoughtfully will shape the terms of the future. Those that hesitate will adapt to frameworks defined by others.

Maryland now has a choice.

The bill provides a foundation. What follows will determine whether that foundation supports a system that prepares students not only to use technology, but to understand it, guide it, and apply it in ways that create lasting value.