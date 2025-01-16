A New Era of Neurocognitive Wearables

Since its founding in 2016, with funding from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the National Science Foundation, and the ALS Association, Pison, a neural biosensor company, has been dedicated to helping patients with neurodegenerative disorders navigate the world more effectively.

Pison’s technology enables neurocognitive tracking of sleep, stress, anxiety, and fatigue levels, providing insights that can improve overall well-being for individuals ranging from adolescents to seniors.

Pison’s sensor evaluates neurocognitive readiness, impairment, and fitness for duty, helping to identify pilots, truck drivers, and equipment operators at risk of accidents, injuries, or fatalities—ensuring safer roads, skies, and workplaces for everyone.

Additionally, this sensor can detect abnormalities in neurological signals and is currently undergoing medical trials to serve as an early detection method for managing neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's.

By harnessing real-time data from the mind, Pison's sensor helps prevent long-term brain damage in contact sports and the military by detecting and mitigating the effects of repeated subconcussive impacts to the head, thereby keeping athletes and soldiers safer, sharper, and in the game longer.

Pison's technology integrates multimodal LLM AI with accessibility gestures, like the double pinch used in popular smartwatches, incorporating finger primitives.

This allows smartwatches to control smart home devices, mobile devices, and augmented reality glasses through intuitive gestures such as point-to-select, thumbs up, and swipe-to-dismiss.

Recently, Pison announced that it is now fully funded to launch a new generation of mental health, wellness, and performance apps with subscription services that will utilize this neural sensor in transformative ways.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pison on integrating their groundbreaking neural sensor technology into our products," said Marco Zambianchi, president of Timex. "At Timex, our commitment is to deliver exceptional, innovative wearables that enhance consumers' lives worldwide. This partnership allows us to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in the smartwatch and wearable space, offering unparalleled functionality and value to our customers."

Timex plans to develop the next generation of neurocognitive wearable devices in collaboration with Pison.

Additionally, a variety of Timex-branded devices "powered by Pison" are set to be rolled out to commercial marketplaces and consumers in the spring.