AAMU Launches State’s First Bachelor’s Degree in Artificial Intelligence

Alabama A&M University announced this week that Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, will serve as keynote speaker for AAMU's graduate commencement ceremony on May 8.

On April 16, Alabama A&M hosted STEM Day, bringing together students, faculty, staff, and external partners for a full day of research, discovery, and recognition, highlighting the depth of student scholarship across science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

This year’s theme, “Advancing STEM Collaboration, Education, & New Discoveries,” reflected the University’s continued commitment to innovation and academic excellence.

Earlier in April, AAMU electrical engineering students earned national recognition after presenting peer-reviewed research at IEEE SoutheastCon 2026, hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

The event brought together top engineering talent from across the Southeast, including seniors Hidalgo Mudonhi, Goodwill-Munashe Kwenda, and Isaac Anokye.

Alabama A&M will soon become the first institution in the state to offer a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to a press release, the new 125-credit, four-year degree program will welcome its first cohort in Fall 2026. This initiative addresses the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and its expanding impact across industries.

The program received approval from the Alabama A&M Board of Trustees in early 2025, followed by approval from the Alabama Commission of Higher Education later that year.

“We are responding to the changing demands of the market,” Dr. ZT Deng told AAMU.

The dean of the College of Engineering, Technology, and Physical Sciences said the college needs to graduate students with strong capabilities in the AI age to fulfill its responsibility as an institution.

Provost Dr. John D. Jones emphasized that the new artificial intelligence degree builds on Alabama A&M’s computer science curriculum, which has offered an AI concentration since 2022, by providing an advanced focus on AI technologies and applications.

The AI degree offers advanced coursework in deep learning, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, and speech processing. The program continues to emphasize computing fundamentals and applied problem-solving.

The program is designed for both AI majors and students from other disciplines, reflecting the widespread role of AI in modern professions.

“This is not just for one specific major,” Jones noted. “Students from other fields can take courses, gain exposure, and build the skills needed to work with AI tools. Today, nearly every discipline benefits from some level of AI literacy.”

The curriculum emphasizes both technical depth and practical application. It prepares graduates to analyze complex computing problems, design and implement solutions, and function effectively in multidisciplinary teams. Students will also develop an understanding of ethical and professional responsibilities in computing. This is an increasingly critical component as AI systems shape decision-making across sectors.

“I do not believe AI will replace people,” said Deng. “It will replace those who do not know how to use it. We are training students to understand these systems and to direct them — to tell AI what we want it to do.”

Alabama A&M faculty view AI as a tool that requires expertise and critical thinking, rather than as a threat. The program covers how AI systems are built, including algorithms, data structures, and infrastructure.

“A general user can apply AI tools,” Deng added. “But our graduates will understand what is inside those tools — how they are developed, how they function, and how to ensure they are accurate, ethical, and effective.”

As industries continue to integrate artificial intelligence into operations ranging from software engineering to infrastructure design, Alabama A&M’s new degree positions its graduates to meet growing workforce demand.

“Our goal is to prepare students for better jobs,” said Deng. “There is a strong demand for AI across many fields, and we want our students to be ready to contribute and lead.”

In Nov. 2024, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced that the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors had approved a bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence (AI).

While some North Carolina universities offer an artificial intelligence concentration within a computer science degree, North Carolina A&T was the only institution with a stand-alone bachelor’s degree.

North Carolina Central University has a pioneering AI center. The Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research (IAIER) leverages AI to address societal, economic, and technological challenges. IAIER was approved by the North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees on December 17, 2025.

× AAMU recently hosted STEM Day, bringing together students, faculty, staff and external partners for a full day of research, discovery and recognition, highlighting the depth of student scholarship across science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This year’s theme,… pic.twitter.com/8NLRj0pGgT — Alabama A&M University (@aamuedu) April 16, 2026