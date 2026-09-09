Accelerating America’s AI Future

The U.S. National Science Foundation is setting up the NSF National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Operations Center to boost America's AI research and scientific discovery.

This center will bring together resource providers, combine computing, data, models, and tools, run the national portal, and offer support and training for users.

Building on a pilot program that has already helped over 800 research projects and thousands of innovators and students, the center aims to make advanced resources and expertise more accessible, tackle national challenges, and keep the U.S. at the forefront of science and technology.

Delaware State University is also joining the $21.5 million NSF AI Institute for Human-AI Cooperation, where students and faculty will look at how AI can work with people to improve health care, research, and daily life.

The National Science Foundation has launched ElementaryAI, a project that brings artificial intelligence and computational thinking to elementary students in North Carolina.

By working with teachers, the project helps introduce AI into the current curriculum.

To learn more, check out the "NSF's Discovery Files" podcast episode, "Researchers Bring AI to Elementary Schoolers."

In this episode, researchers talk about ElementaryAI, the challenges of teaching AI to young students, and how the project won the first Presidential AI Challenge.

Amazon is offering students a free year of Kiro, a coding agent, at 132 universities in 18 countries. This tool helps students turn ideas into working applications, just like teams at companies such as Delta, Ericsson, Siemens, and Amazon.

Microsoft has announced a new agreement to set a standard for safe and responsible AI use in schools.

The National AI Safety & Privacy Standard for Schools is now available to every school district in the U.S. Microsoft Education is also partnering with the American Federation of Teachers.

Amazon Web Services has launched the AWS Agent Registry, which helps users find, manage, and track agents as they grow from a few to thousands, no matter where they run.

Amazon eXperience & Upskilling is introducing new Career Choice credential programs for eligible U.S. employees with a bachelor's degree in six high-demand fields: clean energy, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, education, and nursing.

These programs are offered through Stanford University Online, Purdue University, Western Governors University, and SANS Technology Institute, with enrollment starting in October.

Since 2012, over 300,000 employees in 16 countries have used Career Choice to develop new skills and explore new careers.

This effort is part of Amazon's Future Ready 2030 goal to help 50 million people prepare for future opportunities.

Career Communications Group is also offering an online course on STEM City USA. If you are not an ASCEND Knowledge on Demand student, you can email intouch at ccgmag.com to sign up and get started.

Career Communications Group is also hosting AI NEXTGEN America, a workforce conference, on October 9-10.

The event will focus on the skills employers need in the artificial intelligence era, new job roles, and how education, training providers, workforce organizations, and government can help people get ready for new opportunities.

Over two days in Baltimore, employers, educators, government leaders, and workforce organizations from across the country will come together for sessions like the Workforce Summit.

Other sessions include the Hiring Forum, Career Expo, Future Skills Institute, Teacher Workforce Institute, Veterans Workforce Forum, and Innovation Festival.

Career Communications Group (CCG) and the Foundation for Educational Development, Inc. sponsor AI NEXTGEN America.

The University of Maryland Global Campus is the Premier and Founding Academic Partner.

This partnership supports the conference’s focus on workforce development and new technologies like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

Organizers say the collaboration will help connect workforce training with continuing education and career advancement.

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