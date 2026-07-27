Adoption, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth

A recent report published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) outlines pathways for countries to harness artificial intelligence opportunities while managing risks for three interconnected domains: people, economy, and governance.

According to the UNDP's The Next Great Divergence: Why AI May Widen Inequality Between Countries, as AI transitions from theoretical discussions to integration within institutions, services, markets, infrastructure, data systems, and daily decision-making, questions arise regarding who shapes AI and its applications.

The report was prepared in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, London School of Economics, the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Tsinghua University and the Institute for AI International Governance, China's University of Science and Technology, India's Aapti Institute and the Digital Future Lab, also based in India.

The UNDP further notes that in 2023, the United States AI sector received $67.2 billion in investments, compared to $15 million in Kenya and $2.9 million in Nigeria.

A new United Nations Development Program report emphasizes that AI readiness extends beyond initial preparation.

Countries must identify where AI is already integrated, understand emerging dependencies, and develop capabilities to guide adoption toward public value and sustainable development.

AI readiness extends beyond initial preparation.

Based on 26 UNDP Artificial Intelligence Landscape Assessments completed between 2024 and 2026, the report finds that the main risk is not a lack of adoption, but unmanaged adoption.

AI is becoming embedded in systems, contracts, and institutions before countries have the mandates, safeguards, and skills to shape its impact.

African Business magazine recently highlighted the rapid expansion of data centers in South Africa.

Over the past 18 months, AI adoption has increased across banking, retail, healthcare, mining, and government.

Despite these advances, Statistics South Africa reports 4.7 million unemployed and over 10 million outside the labor force.

In the first quarter of 2026, 3.9 million of 10.3 million young people aged 15-24 were not in employment, education, or training, with 39.2 percent of young females affected.

Trade is the largest employer of young people, followed by community and social services, and finance.

Only 9.1 percent are employed as technicians.

Millions are not in employment, education, or training.

The African Business review notes that South African companies are integrating generative AI into software development, banking, telecommunications, and public sector roles.

As the financial sector moves from pilots to operational deployment, U.S. technology firms are increasing investment in AI, software engineering talent, and cloud infrastructure.

South African banks and retailers are leading AI adoption on the continent.

Supermarket chains have launched AI shopping assistants using Google’s Gemini models and expanded personalized shopping tools.

South Africa now hosts cloud regions from Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, supporting data residency and reducing response times.

The country also benefits from submarine cables, including the 2Africa cable.

A senior partner emeritus at McKinsey & Company told African Business that South Africa could transition from using AI to building AI companies powered by local talent, transforming industries, improving public services, and creating jobs.

However, South Africa has not yet released a Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy, intended to establish ethical principles, promote responsible deployment, develop skills, and strengthen governance.

Omdia reports that most enterprises measure AI success inconsistently, using ad hoc metrics for some use cases (42%) rather than applying consistent evaluation.

Over a quarter of enterprises remain neutral toward sovereign AI, possibly awaiting outcomes from early adopters.

Omdia defines sovereign AI as the ability of a nation or organization to independently develop, control, and deploy AI using its own infrastructure, data, workforce, and regulatory frameworks.

Global sovereign AI focuses on scale, speed, and vendor-driven governance, while local operations emphasize control rights, partner alliances, governance by design, and regulatory resilience.

On July 1, Google Cloud hosted its first Cloud Summit in Africa, bringing together over 2,500 business leaders, developers, public sector representatives, and partners.

Google Cloud introduced several new initiatives, including Africa’s first applied AI lab.

According to the press release, these efforts build on Google’s $1 billion investment commitment, recent $37 million in AI skills and research funding, and the launch of the AI Community Center in Ghana.

A new connectivity hub, the Digital Exchange Port, will be established in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

This is the first of four planned hubs and will serve as an international switching point, connecting Africa directly to Australia via the Umoja subsea cable and to India through a new subsea route, enhancing internet connectivity across the continent.

Scaling Africa’s vibrancy, hustle, and innovation

In Ghana, Google AI Futures Fund, Google Research, and venture capital partners are launching the Google Africa Applied AI Lab at the Accra AI Community Center.

The lab connects African founders with Google researchers, provides early access to advanced AI models, and supports founders in addressing uniquely African challenges.

It aims to foster the continent’s first generation of AI-native unicorn startups.

Google’s Economic and Community Development program and WeThinkCode will build a R3 million digital innovation center at the George Tabor Campus of Southwest Gauteng TVET College in Soweto, serving as a scalable skills platform for overlooked talent.

On July 21, Google opened applications for the 2026 South African cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator, selecting 15 startups for an AI-focused curriculum, mentorship, and funding.

James Manyika, Google’s Senior Vice President for Research, Labs, Technology & Society, said, the AI opportunity for Africa is significant, and the multinational technology company is committed to doing their part.

Manyika noted that building on past commitments, Google is making new investments in critical areas: infrastructure, African-led innovation, and education and skill building.

From a new Digital Exchange Port in the Eastern Cape to Africa’s first Applied AI lab, Google aims to harness technical progress and build partnerships to amplify and scale Africa’s vibrancy, hustle, and innovation for the world.

× At the inaugural Google Cloud Summit in Johannesburg, President @CyrilRamaphosa said Africa has a unique opportunity to lead the next wave of industrialisation through cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital innovation.



By investing in technology, skills and… pic.twitter.com/xZcqsvJmfg — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 1, 2026

× President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg for the Google Cloud Summit and investment announcement.



The President is received by Mr James Manyika, Senior Vice President at Google-Alphabet; Mr Kabelo Makwane, Google South Africa Country… pic.twitter.com/6bNu3LuFxY — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 1, 2026

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