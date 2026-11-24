A few weeks before the global Microsoft 365 outage, Microsoft Security Research and Microsoft Threat Intelligence reported that a state-aligned actor used the agentic AI penetration framework ARTEX to automate attacks on hundreds of organizations worldwide.

Microsoft noted that threat actors are now integrating agentic AI into offensive security workflows, enabling them to scale operations.

On October 30, Google Threat Intelligence Group highlighted that intrusions involving weaponized agentic frameworks have drawn attention to the evolving adversarial use of large language models.

The group also observed that threat actors abused open-source agentic pen testing frameworks, including ARTEX, Hex strike, and CAIRN, during incident response engagements.

Last week, the AWS Security blog reported that from Oct. 3 to Nov. 5, Amazon’s network of decoy threat sensors captured requests from AI agents containing operational data from offensive campaigns using ARTEX.

These agents sent requests to sensors configured to mimic popular large language model inference APIs, carrying their own campaign records.

According to AWS, the most significant ARTEX campaign involved credential theft to access AI models, operating as a self-sustaining system where stolen keys funded further credential hunting.

Another campaign targeted cryptocurrency exchanges, bypassing know-your-customer verification through real-time deepfake injection.

In aggregate, the agent records show that agentic frameworks have progressed from experimental use to sustained, multi-objective offensive operations that run with minimal human intervention.

One technology commentator who regularly covers the Cloud, data networks, and cybersecurity in the global square said that while no one knows for sure who is behind it all, the same artificial intelligence tool shows up every time.

Overall, agent records indicate that agentic frameworks have evolved from experimental tools to sustained, multi-objective offensive operations requiring minimal human oversight.

A technology commentator noted that, although attribution remains unclear, the same AI tool consistently appears in these incidents.

According to the observer, ARTEX was released on GitHub in July for security testing, and hackers began exploiting it within weeks.

ARTEX stores all acquired information in two graphs: the asset graph, which maps company assets such as domains, servers, and services, and the exploration graph, which documents each attack goal, step, and discovered vulnerability, linking them to affected assets.

Both graphs are stored as tables in Postgres, managed by a single Go program.

A planner agent reviews the exploration graph to determine next steps, maintains a sequential to-do list, and dispatches tasks only after previous steps succeed.

A worker executes each task using real tools and updates both graphs.

Each update triggers the planner to continue until it achieves the objective.

In one case at Barracuda, the process began with an unused cloud key and progressed through various systems and tokens, ultimately compromising about 10 cloud accounts in 44 hours before detection.

ARTEX's open-source nature means anyone with a capable model could potentially use it, raising concerns.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence said on social media that it has observed threat actors using agentic AI tools to search public GitHub repositories for exposed secrets and then using stolen secrets for further malicious activity against the compromised organization.

Microsoft said searching open code repositories for exposed credentials, secrets, keys, and other authentication material is a well-documented technique, but agentic tooling like ARTEX allows threat actors to scale and accelerate scanning for secrets, analyzing the output, and conducting follow-on attacks.

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× ARTEX: We observed activity in excess of 69 requests per minute across multiple unique parts of their Cloudflare infrastructure and 400 database dump requests in an hour.https://t.co/6bVbA9RpP6 — Cloudforce One (@Cloudforce_One) November 13, 2026

× Microsoft Found AI-Assisted Attacks Reaching Privileged Access in Under 3 Hours, Here's What Actually Happened: https://t.co/YTjQbHZemU — Simo (@SlimAssiliX) November 17, 2026

× Microsoft Threat Intelligence has observed threat actors using agentic AI tools to search public GitHub repositories for exposed secrets and then using stolen secrets for further malicious activity against the compromised organization. https://t.co/WLKFOFd6Cq Searching open code repositories for exposed credentials, secrets, keys, and other authentication material is a well-documented technique, but agentic tooling like ARTEX allows threat actors to scale and accelerate scanning for secrets, analyzing the output, and conducting follow-on attacks. Microsoft has also investigated follow-on activity related to successful service principal sign-ins involving multiple application IDs, including cases where a single multitenant application credential was used across multiple tenants. The threat actor used the compromised credentials for cloud resource discovery, and credential and data exfiltration.Microsoft encourages organizations to scan their code for secrets. In addition to removing the secrets from the code base, affected organizations should immediately rotate any exposed keys or credentials. Read our blog for more details, detections, and guidance for public monitoring and reducing exposure. — Microsoft Threat Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) November 5, 2026

× Source: Google Cloud threat intelligence report: https://t.co/co4lWVYH7z — Teloplex (@teloplex) November 18, 2026