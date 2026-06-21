AI and the Changing Landscape of STEM Careers

At a recent STEM City Service to Nation event, Dr. Victor McCrary highlighted that artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming jobs more rapidly than educational systems can adapt.

He noted that roles in AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing have emerged within the past five years, with more to come.

Service to Nation addressed questions about AI’s impact on employment, essential skills for students, community participation in the AI economy, and strategies for adapting to technological change.

While overall unemployment remains steady, the rate for teenagers has risen to 14.4 percent.

In response, a National Academies workshop on Education and Workforce Trajectories in Tech emphasized the importance of critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and lifelong learning.

Last month, Dr. Talitha Washington, who chaired the workshop’s planning committee, spoke at the Service to Nation job training event.

She discussed career pathways, necessary skills, and credentials in AI, and shared advice on pursuing these opportunities.

Dr. Washington recounted overcoming setbacks, such as withdrawing from pre-calculus at Spelman College before returning to earn an A, attributing her success to perseverance and mentorship.

Her early experiences as a tutor, intern, and resident assistant contributed to her professional growth.

Currently, Dr. Washington serves as executive director of Howard University’s Center for Applied Data Science & Analytics, and principal investigator for the NSF’s Research Coordination Network on Assessing and Predicting Job Outcomes in AI.

She helps others understand AI’s impact on the job market through her work at Howard University, supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation.

This weekend, Professor Mais Alraee of Montgomery College participated in the Howard AI Network Powered by AWS Faculty Bootcamp, which focused on developing AI curricula and writing effective proposals.

Over three days, participants explored topics such as Generative AI, Foundation Models, LLMs, Amazon Bedrock, Responsible AI, PartyRock, LangChain, Chatbots, and Retrieval-Augmented Generation.

They collaborated to integrate these technologies into course materials and assignments, enhancing teaching across disciplines.

Professor Alraee highlighted the value of teamwork in creating applications, drafting AI policies for syllabi, and presenting group projects.

She expressed gratitude to the Howard AI Network, Dr. Talitha Washington, and others for their leadership in advancing AI education.

She acknowledged the ML operations program manager and curriculum developer for organizing the bootcamp.

Dr. Washington has also led initiatives such as the NSF’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program and has promoted best practices for supporting diverse talent in STEM.

During STEM City’s Service to Nation event for National Apprenticeship Week, she advised students that while technical skills open doors, human skills drive success.

She clarified that AI is reshaping work by changing tasks and supporting roles, not simply eliminating jobs.

Many job outcomes now depend on AI literacy and adaptability.

Echoing Dr. McCrary, she stressed three skills essential in the AI era:

Critical thinking

Effective prompting

Ethical judgment

Understanding AI’s strengths and limitations is also crucial. Because AI relies heavily on data, strong reading skills and the ability to analyze and interpret information are important. Creativity is essential for developing new solutions, and communication skills are vital for collaboration. Always prioritize fairness, safety, and responsibility.

Numerous online credentials are available, including the Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals, Google AI Essentials, Amazon/AWS Certified AI Practitioner, Anthropic Academy’s Claude 101, and Cisco Networking Academy’s AI Fundamentals.

These courses provide certifications in AI and cloud basics, practical AI skills, machine learning, generative AI, prompting, and foundational knowledge.

Dr. Washington recommends starting with free or beginner courses, checking age requirements, and saving certificates or badges to display on your LinkedIn profile.

She encourages students to enjoy the learning process, avoid harsh judgment of others, and remain persistent.

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