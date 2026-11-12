AI, Blockchain, and Finance

As countries worldwide advance artificial intelligence in digital infrastructure and financial services, this week, the Payments Corporation of India announced the establishment of a technology and innovation unit focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital financial infrastructure, and global capability center services.

Higher education institutions in the United States continue to keep pace and lead in these developments.

In September, BDPA (formerly Black Data Processing Associates), a nonprofit supporting African Americans and other minorities in technology fields, announced its participation in the 9th annual Black Blockchain Summit at Howard University.

The event convened founders, developers, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, financial technology, and policy issues affecting small businesses, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and their communities.

Base 11, a nonprofit focused on STEM workforce and entrepreneur development, announced a new challenge to help create a better financial future for historically disadvantaged communities.

The Own Your Future HBCU Innovation Challenge, in partnership with organizations like Coinbase, offered $10,000 in cash prizes and an all-expenses-paid trip to pitch ideas at the National HBCU Blockchain, FinTech & AI Conference.

Last week, the 7th Annual HBCU Blockchain, FinTech, & AI Conference was held in Tennessee from November 8–10. The 2026 theme is Engineering Trust: Scalable, Intelligent, and Secure Financial Systems with Blockchain and AI.

Digital assets, tokenization, AI applications, cybersecurity, smart contracts, decentralized finance, and financial inclusion.

The National FinTech Center at Morgan State University organized the event with support from Ripple and its University Blockchain Research Initiative.

Focus areas included peer-reviewed research, digital assets, tokenization, AI applications, cybersecurity, smart contracts, decentralized finance, and financial inclusion.

The Center's inaugural summit in Baltimore brought together representatives from 34 HBCUs.

In 2020 and 2021, the Center transitioned to virtual summits, engaging faculty, delegates, and student ambassadors from 65 HBCUs.

In 2022, in-person conferences resumed in cities across Florida, Maryland, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Morgan State University says experiential learning is central to the Earl Graves School of Business, which houses the National FinTech Center and offers students practical experience with blockchain, cybersecurity, payment systems, and more.

According to its website, the National HBCU Blockchain, FinTech, and AI Conference has become a leading forum for research at the intersection of financial technology, blockchain, digital assets, and artificial intelligence.

The conference brings together scholars, engineers, economists, and policymakers to advance real-world solutions for next-generation financial ecosystems.

This week, the Institute for Intellectual Property and Social Justice announced its partnership with the Howard University School of Law Artificial Intelligence Initiative to livestream the HBCU AI Forum on November 11-12, 2026.

The two-day event will unite HBCU leaders, faculty, students, technologists, elected officials, and strategic partners to develop a shared action plan, ensuring HBCUs and their communities are owners and architects of the AI future.

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