Ai in Higher Education

Last week marked OpenAI's third anniversary, celebrating its rise to a $500 billion startup, while also prompting discussions about the challenges it has faced since its launch on November 30, 2022.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sam Altman's post from December 2022 drew attention for noting ChatGPT's launch and its rapid growth. Grok’s summary of discussions revealed that ChatGPT reached 1 million users in just five days after its launch and has since grown to 800 million weekly active users by October 2025.

The reflections on this milestone underscore its effect on work and education, even as competitors like Gemini and Claude emerge. Some users pointed out that the Gemini app's downloads are gaining momentum, with users reportedly engaging more with Gemini than with ChatGPT.

This tool is now responsible for billions of prompts used in tasks like email drafting, coding, and brainstorming.

According to SimilarWeb, ChatGPT has become the most visited website, averaging 173 million daily visits and enjoying a 120% year-over-year increase in traffic. Bloomberg also reported that ChatGPT remains a favorite among the public as an AI tool.

Luiza Jarovsky, co-founder of the AI, Tech & Privacy Academy and author of Luiza's Newsletter, shared her thoughts on LinkedIn, expressing that while some may view her as a nostalgic Millennial, she recognizes the anxiety surrounding AI.

She reflects on how her generation, having experienced the early days of the internet and social media, fearlessly explored new digital landscapes, shaped their identities, and embraced the future of technology.

Now, two decades later, it's important to acknowledge how these advancements continue to evolve in a dynamic digital landscape.

Ellie Wolfe, a higher education reporter for The Banner in Baltimore, recently highlighted an innovative initiative at Morgan State University centered around its own sovereign AI system, Obsidian.

Designed by university engineers, this artificial intelligence (AI) will soon assist in grading assignments, advising students, and handling various administrative tasks. Timothy Summers, Morgan State's vice president for information technology and chief information officer, shared with Wolfe that the university aims to learn from its own experiences, adapt in real time, and enhance decision-making at all levels.

In the article, Wolfe explains that Sovereign AI refers to technology developed domestically by Morgan State engineers.

While some academics have expressed concerns about the implications of AI in education, Summers reassured that Morgan State is committed to prioritizing equity and providing staff training to navigate these challenges. He emphasized that the goal of Obsidian is to help the university operate more efficiently and save costs, rather than to replace any employees. Wolfe also noted that other institutions, such as Johns Hopkins University, are exploring similar pathways by building AI institutes and licensing books to train AI models.

The University of Maryland, College Park, has established an AI Hub that includes over 200 faculty members dedicated to studying and teaching about these emerging technologies, while St. John's College continues to focus on the Great Books.

Summers articulated a vision of reinvesting time saved into student support, stating, “Every hour saved will be reinvested in our students.” Instead of laboriously sorting through multiple files to identify at-risk students, staff will soon be able to consult Obsidian for immediate insights.

The intent is for this AI to be integrated across all departments, from academics to athletics and admissions. Currently in its early stages, the project has received significant backing, including a $63 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Research indicates that approximately 85% of college students have utilized AI tools in their academic work, with nearly three-quarters reporting increased usage over the past year.

Summers highlighted the uniqueness of Morgan State’s approach, noting that one aspect of Obsidian will involve creating a ChatGPT-style platform, which is relatively rare in higher education. This platform aims to generate human-like, accurate responses to user inquiries, and early pilot programs have allowed faculty to utilize Obsidian to simplify course policies for students and evaluate portfolios for nontraditional learners.

Wolfe's article is part of the Baltimore News Collaborative, a project focused on exploring the experiences and challenges faced by young people in Baltimore, particularly regarding AI in education.

While there are valid concerns surrounding the use of AI in education, including the potential impact on faculty roles and student privacy, it is crucial to engage in constructive dialogue about these issues.

Questions about student input in this transition, compliance with FERPA regulations, and the establishment of a data center are important to consider.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) affords parents the right to have access to their children’s education records, the right to seek to have the records amended, and the right to have some control over the disclosure of personally identifiable information from the education records. When a student is 18 years old or enters a postsecondary institution at any age, the rights under FERPA transfer from the parents to the student (“eligible student”). Addressing these queries can lead to informed decision-making and help ensure that the implementation of AI technologies like Obsidian truly benefits the educational landscape.

× Morgan State University is one of the first colleges in the country to create its own sovereign artificial intelligence system. The university will soon run entirely on the AI, called Obsidian, which will advise students and grade assignments. https://t.co/CYEnoFtYNb — Ellie Wolfe (@elliew0lfe) November 25, 2025