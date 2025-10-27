AI, Innovation, and Robotics with WOC STEM Award Winner

Aliyah Gibbs, who works as an AI consultant, AI engineer, and AI adoption specialist at Lockheed Martin, as well as a lead tech instructor at Black Girls Code, received a community service award at the 2025 Waves of Change (WOC) STEM Conference this past weekend.

Gibbs posted a video on social media from the event, where she discussed the importance of having more AI-focused problem solvers during the AI, Innovation, and Robotics seminar at the WOC STEM Conference.

She emphasized her belief that making a difference with AI comes not from following trends, but from becoming a problem-solver using AI.

This week, Gibbs will be hosting a free live AI Masterclass. So, spread the word to your coworkers, church group, sorority sisters, fraternity brothers, HBCU alumni chapter, and friends who have been wanting to learn AI but aren’t sure where to begin.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 4th. It’s free to attend and will be live on Zoom. Reserve your spot before it fills up.