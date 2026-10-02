AI, Innovation, and Workforce Initiatives

Governor Wes Moore is forming a coalition of governors to develop an artificial intelligence framework addressing technology issues nationwide and globally.

Following a major summit in Baltimore, he outlined these plans, building on last month's executive order establishing new data center regulations.

The Maryland Innovation Summit in Baltimore convened 400 leaders from government, business, labor, philanthropy, and academia.

The Maryland State Innovation Team presented survey results from senior business decisionmakers, offering the state's most comprehensive data on AI adoption, productivity impacts, and workforce expectations.

Key findings from June to July 2026 show that:

91 percent of respondents use some form of AI, with 58 percent limited to basic applications.

Among regular AI users, 92 percent report increased productivity, though most describe the improvement as slight.

Sixty-four percent of businesses plan to enhance current employees' roles with AI rather than hire new staff, and only 4 percent expect AI to reduce headcount.

Businesses most frequently request AI training, small business funding, and affordable secure digital infrastructure.

Discussions at the summit addressed workforce development, economic growth, and improved public services.

Experts also examined child safety, catastrophic risk, worker rights, AI regulation, and responsible, human-centered AI in government.

The event concluded with sessions on higher education, the future of work, and long-term investments for Maryland's growth.

The state's recent AI Framework sets principles for responsible AI development, deployment, and regulation, prioritizing public protection, worker support, and child safety.

The governor also signed an executive order to ensure transparent and accountable data center development.

The summit highlighted strategies for economic growth through AI while protecting workers and balancing risk and opportunity in AI governance.

Leaders from five national and Maryland foundations, along with representatives from six Maryland higher education institutions, attended the summit.

The University of Maryland Global Campus, a participant, has partnered with Career Communications Group's AI NEXTGEN America Conference.

Seminars at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference will provide a practical introduction to artificial intelligence and demonstrate the impact of AI on daily life.

Other sessions will look at workforce trends, new career paths, and the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven economy.

They will also cover how artificial intelligence connects with energy systems, data centers, and the future of the U.S. power grid.

The program will explore how AI is changing manufacturing, engineering, and skilled trades.

There will be discussions on advances in healthcare, diagnostics, research, and personalized medicine.

The sessions will address how AI is used in cybersecurity, national defense, veteran employment, and protecting critical infrastructure.

AI NEXTGEN America is more than just presentations. It’s about sparking action, advocating for responsible AI, and empowering the public to understand and shape the future.

The event is a catalyst for a national conversation on the real impact of AI—and how ordinary Americans can be part of it.

Whether you’re a parent, student, educator, worker, or simply someone eager to learn, AI NEXTGEN America is your gateway to understanding and influencing the future of artificial intelligence in your community and beyond.

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