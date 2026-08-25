AI Literacy and Education: How Universities Are Preparing Students for the Future

This week, the College of Computing at Georgia Tech posted a back-to-school interview with David Joyner, who is the university's interim provost in charge of AI in education.

In the interview, Joyner states that nearly 15,000 students are currently majoring or minoring in fields related to artificial intelligence, such as computer science.

He pointed out that Georgia Tech understands that artificial intelligence is having an impact on the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

He also described how professors are using the technology in their courses.

Joyner told CBS News that some professors are creating their own agents which act as tutors in their classes.

He added that AI offers students a new tool which enables them to complete tasks quickly, generate ideas more rapidly, and assist with writing software.

A neuroscientist specializing in education who is active on LinkedIn observed that AI can be a powerful tool when it is used as part of the iterative feedback learning process.

They recommended setting custom guardrails so that AI interacts with learners, thereby allowing instructors and learners to focus on the higher cognitive aspects involved in making connections between concepts.

× Expand STEM City USA: AI Education for All Illustration of a modern city skyline with students and teachers interacting with AI icons and a White House silhouette, symbolizing a national push for AI literacy in education.

Last week, the College of Engineering at University of California, Berkeley announced that Dawn Song, a professor in the department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences at the university, was one of the key figures at the most recent Agentic AI Summit.

The news report from UC Berkeley said the event had about 5,000 people attending in person and saw thousands more participate online.

The meeting concentrated on the current state and future of agentic AI and was arranged by the Berkeley Center for Responsible, Decentralized Intelligence.

In an interview with UC Berkeley News, Dr. Song, who is co-director of the center, spoke about the safety problems caused by agentic AI, the direction the field is taking, and the way events such as the Agentic AI Summit and Berkeley's open online course series on agentic AI are helping to make AI more accessible.

At the summit, she emphasized the need for safety, reliability, and democratization to guide AI development.

In a Q&A session with the University of California, Berkeley, Dr. Song stated that the next major advances in AI will not result simply from scaling up models; instead, they will come about through making AI systems more reliable, more trustworthy, and better aligned with human goals.

Last summer, James Madison University's Research, Economic Development and Innovation division issued some insights regarding artificial intelligence and student readiness.

The press release mentioned that as AI becomes more embedded in college life, an expert in its ethical and educational implications has urged the community to do more than just use AI.

Professor Philip Frana advised universities to help teachers use AI in a responsible manner.

He noted that with the rise of AI, a university education that fosters critical thinking and develops reasoning abilities has become more essential than ever.

At James Madison University, Frana, who is a coauthor of the Encyclopedia of AI, teaches students about AI literacy and the ethical issues associated with using AI.

In June 2026, Auburn University announced that, in collaboration with researchers from James Madison University, it had published findings on the need for comprehensive AI literacy education that emphasizes ethical reasoning, metacognitive awareness, and evaluation.

The article, which appears in Research & Practice in Assessment, titled "Generative AI Literacy of Incoming American College Students: Assessing the Need for Formal AI Training at Two Institutions", examined the level of generative AI literacy among incoming students at both James Madison University and Auburn University and discovered that AI literacy was low at both universities—63 per cent at James Madison University and 54 per cent at Auburn University.

The team recently gave a presentation of their findings at the 2026 Annual Convention of the Association for Psychological Science.

One of the researchers pointed out that the group had found that incoming students are already using AI tools; nevertheless, their basic understanding of how these tools function and of how to evaluate them properly remains very limited.

The study also showed that AI literacy scores were consistently low throughout all areas of study, indicating that students in STEM disciplines need AI literacy just as much as those studying the humanities.

At the end of July, the Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at Morgan State University hosted the annual National Symposium on Effective and Ethical AI.

The event gathered technologists, researchers, and policymakers to consider the past, present, and future of AI, with a particular focus on the aim of making it useful, safe, and beneficial for everyone.

The presentations looked at human-AI interaction in a range of real-world application areas, as well as the different types and models of agents and agency (such as human, AI, collaborative, and other forms), the Arts (for instance, Authorship, Originality, and Copyright), robotics, therapy (for example, cyberpsychology), and the cultural aspects involved.

North Carolina Central University will be hosting the HBCU Innovation Summit on 4th September.

The one-day summit will gather students, teachers, leaders, and partners in order to look at the way AI literacy can affect leadership, innovation, and impact in the HBCU environment.

Google has recently provided the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research with one million dollars, a sum which has allowed the team to set up a university-wide AI initiative, start new academic programs, hold conferences, obtain external support, and set up research opportunities.

Career Communications Group's upcoming AI NextGen America conference will have as its theme: 'The Future Is Hiring'.

AI NextGen America will examine how artificial intelligence and new technologies are altering the requirements of the workforce in the areas of healthcare, financial technology, cybersecurity, energy, data centers, manufacturing, maritime and shipbuilding, digital infrastructure, and entertainment.

The two-day event will bring together employers, educators, government officials, and workforce organizations.

The conference will include a variety of sessions such as the Workforce Summit, Hiring Forum, Career Expo, Future Skills Institute, Teacher Workforce Institute, Veterans Workforce Forum, and the Innovation Festival.

The conference will investigate the skills that employers need in the AI era, the new job roles that are appearing, and how education, training providers, workforce organizations, and the government can assist people in preparing for these new opportunities.

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