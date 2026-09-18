AI NEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards

As the AI NEXTGEN America Conference approaches, Career Communications Group has announced key updates.

The conference will focus on AI’s impact on jobs, education, finance, healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, manufacturing, skilled trades, and economic opportunity.

Career Communications Group also revealed an expanding lineup of speakers and panelists for the inaugural event at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Notable speakers include leaders in higher education, cybersecurity, human factors engineering, and national security.

The lineup also features entrepreneurs specializing in advanced textile manufacturing, carbon footprint reduction through solar power and battery storage, biological diagnostics and therapeutics, secure artificial intelligence, AI transformation, and data analytics.

Additional speakers will address distance learning quality by equipping educators with effective tools and training, as well as topics in marketing, AI, robotics, and organizational development.

These leaders will address pressing questions about artificial intelligence, such as: Will AI take my job? What skills are needed for the future? How will AI affect education and healthcare? What are the implications for cybersecurity, energy, and finance? Where will new jobs emerge?

Conference sessions will cover topics including the current role of AI, workforce changes, energy demands, advanced manufacturing, education, healthcare, national security, and the future of finance.

Career Communications Group has announced the 2026 AiNEXTGEN America Futurist Awards honorees.

These awards recognize leaders, innovators, researchers, educators, executives, organizations, and emerging talent shaping the future of artificial intelligence, technology, industry, and the workforce.

Presented during the AiNEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards, these honors celebrate achievements in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, healthcare technology, defense, workforce development, education, and emerging technology.

The 2026 top honors go to Dario Gil, Ph.D., Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy (Futurist of the Year), and Isabella Piña, CEO, President, and Founder of Inspired Solutions (Technologist of the Year).

"The Futurist Awards recognize people and organizations who are not simply anticipating the future, but actively building it," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO and publisher of Career Communications Group. "These honorees represent the leadership, imagination and commitment needed to translate technological advancement into opportunity and impact."

Futurist of the Year

Darío Gil, Ph.D., Under Secretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy

Technologist of the Year

Isabella Piña, CEO, President & Founder, Inspired Solutions

Industry and Technology category winners include the Advanced Manufacturing Leader, AI Innovator, Digital Infrastructure Leader, Energy Pioneer, Financial Technology Leader, Healthcare Technology Leader, and Maritime Defense Innovator awards.

Advanced Manufacturing Leader

Charlisha Greene, Vice President, Global Supply Chain & Integration – Air Dominance, The Boeing Company

Christopher Johnston, Contracting Officer, Army Contracting Command - Detroit Arsenal

Jay Lee, Sc.D., Director of Industrial Artificial Intelligence Center, University of Maryland

AI Innovator

Jeannice Fairrer Samani, Ph.D., CEO and Managing Director, Fairrer Samani Group, LLC

Daniel Sierra-Sosa, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, The Catholic University of America

Digital Infrastructure Leader

Lucia Chung, Vice President and CIO, Engineering & Product Support, The Boeing Company

Robert Slone, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist, UL Solutions

Energy Pioneer

Anthony Kinslow II, Ph.D., CEO and Founder, Gemini Energy Solutions

Migo Szeman Ng, Ph.D., Principal Research Scientist, UL Research Institutes

Financial Technology Leader

Thomas Phillips, Chief of the Intelligence and Security Command and the Ground Vehicle Systems Center, Army Contracting Command - Detroit Arsenal

Healthcare Technology Leader

Betsy Butler, Program Manager, Tanaq Health

Qian Zhang, Ph.D., Research Scientist IV, UL Research Institutes

Maritime & Defense Innovator

Juan Henderson, Acting PEG Chief, Air Force Materiel Command, AFNWC/NIZ Engineer

The Workforce, Community, and Impact category features the AI Governance Leader, Community Workforce Impact Leader, Corporate Responsibility Leader, Educator of the Future, Future Workforce Employer, and Community, Impact, and Workforce Development Leader awards.

AI Governance Leader

The Catholic University of America

Ryan McManus, Founder. techtonic.ioAI Thought Leader

Center for Responsible AI at Virginia State University

David Shrier, Professor of Practice, AI & Innovation, Imperial College London Business School

Community Workforce Impact Leader

Kara Branch, Founder and CEO, Black Girls Do Engineer

Christine Burkette, CEO, Promising Integrations Consulting Firm

Rozlyn Chambliss, Ph.D., Program Integrator, The Boeing Company

Corporate Responsibility Leader

Heidi Spahn, Global Corporate and Community Investment, Corteva Agriscience

Educator of the Future

Agentic FuturePath AI

Kim Lewis, Ph.D., Vice President for Research and Chief Research Officer, Howard University

Becki Rowan-White, Senior Education Programs Manager, UL Research Institutes

Future Workforce Employer

Tamika King, Site Facility Manager, Leadec

Andrea Lewis-Allen, Senior Manager, The Boeing Company

Sol Rashidi, CEO, ExecutiveAIHumanitarian Impact

Michael Parr, CEO, SAFE AI

Workforce Development Leader

University of Maryland Global Campus

The Creative and Emerging Technology category includes the Creative Technology Innovator, Interactive Media Innovator, and Special Recognition awards.

Creative Technology Innovator

Audapt, LLC

Interactive Media Innovator

Tennessee State University, SMART Center

Valeria Palacios Cruz, Student, Ceulver/TecNM University

Special Recognition

Kemal Badur, Assistant Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, University of Chicago

Branville Bard Jr., D.P.A., Vice President for Public Safety, Johns Hopkins University

Stephan Daniels, Product Quality Manager, Apple, Inc.

Donald “Doni” Glover, Founder and Publisher, BMORE News

Tammie Jones-Jefferson, Regulatory and Stewardship Leader, Corteva Agriscience

Aleksandra Przegalińska, Professor & Vice Rector for Innovations and AI, Kozminski University

Amy Webb, CEO and Founder, Future Today Strategy Group

The 2026 Futurist Awards highlight the wide range of individuals and organizations driving technological transformation. This year’s honorees represent industry, government, higher education, research, entrepreneurship, and community organizations, reflecting the interconnected ecosystem shaping artificial intelligence and the future of work.

The AiNEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards convene leaders, innovators, educators, technologists, and emerging talent to explore artificial intelligence and the technologies shaping the future of work, industry, and society.

Career Communications Group, Inc. is a media, workforce development, and technology organization dedicated to advancing opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Through its publications, conferences, digital platforms, and STEM City USA initiatives, CCG connects students, professionals, educators, employers, and communities.