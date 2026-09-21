AI NEXTGEN America: Inspiring People, Shaping Tomorrow

Artificial intelligence is transforming the world, and the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore is a major event for people who want to learn how AI will affect everyday life.

In about two weeks, the AI NEXTGEN America Conference will bring together students, educators, professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and policymakers interested in AI's effects on work and society.

People will get practical insights, look into career opportunities at the AI NEXTGEN Career Expo, and put together a plan for success in the AI economy.

The conference offers opportunities to explore career options in AI, network, and learn. It connects attendees with leaders and organizations shaping AI's future.

While most tech conferences focus on AI's effects on ordinary individuals, AI NEXTGEN America emphasizes AI's direct impact on everyday people. Attendees can ask questions, raise concerns, and join conversations that go beyond technical jargon.

The event is for those who want to understand which skills matter most in an AI-driven economy.

Students and workers will receive strategies to prepare for future careers, acquire relevant skills, and stay ahead in a changing job market.

The conference brings together workers, parents, students, educators, employers, and organizations to promote inclusive, diverse dialogue and ensure all participants have a say in how AI changes jobs, education, privacy, and communities.

AI NEXTGEN America is more than presentations; it inspires action, campaigns for responsible AI, and empowers the public to understand and influence the future.

The event will spark a national conversation about AI’s real impact and how Americans can participate.

If you are a parent, a student, a teacher, or a worker interested in learning, AI NEXTGEN America provides you with access to understanding and shaping the future of artificial intelligence in your community.

Featured seminars Include sessions that explain what AI is, what it isn't, and why it matters.

The seminars will offer a practical overview, dispel common misconceptions, and show how AI influences everyday life. Discussions will examine changing and growing roles, workforce trends, new careers, and the skills America needs to succeed in an AI-driven economy.

Panelists will talk about data centers and the electric grid. They will also talk about relationships between artificial intelligence, energy systems, and the future of America's power grid.

AI, skilled trades, and advanced manufacturing explores how AI is transforming manufacturing, engineering, and skilled trades, creating new opportunities in technical careers.

Will AI change how my children learn? This topic explains how schools, teachers, students, and families are adapting to AI's opportunities and challenges in education.

Can artificial intelligence help me to live longer and better? The session on healthcare and the future of medicine looks at how artificial intelligence is advancing healthcare, diagnostics, research, and personalized medicine.

Can AI be used to keep America safe? This session covers AI's role in cybersecurity, national defense, veteran employment, and infrastructure protection.

AI and your money examines the future of banking, investing, and finance.

In addition to the seminar panels, attendees will hear keynote addresses from distinguished speakers on topics such as the Center of America’s AI Future and Powering the AI Economy: Energy, Infrastructure, and Competitive Advantage.

Tyrone D. Taborn is the chairman and chief executive officer of Career Communications Group and the founder of AI NEXTGEN America.

Although artificial intelligence is frequently in the news, many people remain uncertain about its impact on their lives. STEM City USA has noted that discussions about AI take place among tech companies, corporations, the government, and universities.

"AI NEXTGEN America is Artificial intelligence for the People," Taborn said. "We are getting people involved in a discussion about artificial intelligence which has so far been mostly controlled by the industry, government, and academia."

While most technology conferences focus on technology, AI NEXTGEN focuses on people.

Taborn said his "AI for the People" seminar would include public education, workforce development, career exploration, technology demonstrations, discussions on responsible AI, and opportunities for continued learning.

It will address a key question: what ordinary Americans think about AI when they interact with it directly.

Workers hear different things about how AI will change jobs. But which skills will matter most?

What should children's parents teach them to prepare for an economy driven by AI?

How do people feel about AI influencing healthcare, education, hiring, government services, and other areas of daily life?

How do we make sure that education, training, and opportunities are available to everybody so that AI doesn't exacerbate existing inequalities?

As Taborn explained, the discussion covers jobs, education, privacy, cybersecurity, careers, and the skills people will need in the future. It is not just a conversation among experts but one where experts speak to the general public.

Baltimore is the ideal place to start this effort because it brings together universities, employers, technology groups, workforce organizations, and communities.

The goal is for what begins in Baltimore to spark a national debate.

At the conference, Taborn will facilitate a discussion on how artificial intelligence can create opportunities, support communities, and help build a more inclusive future.

Although AI is being developed in Silicon Valley, used by companies, and debated by government and universities, the views of the general public are often left out.

AI NEXTGEN America offers a platform for workers, parents, students, veterans, educators, employers, community groups, elected officials, and tech leaders to discuss the questions that are important to millions of Americans—such as whether AI will take or alter my job, what my children should be learning, whether I can trust AI, if my personal information is safe, where new jobs will come from, and what skills I should learn now.

The event is designed to help people understand how artificial intelligence affects their jobs, their children, education, privacy, communities, and the future.

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