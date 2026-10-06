AI-Powered Innovation in Education and AI-Ready Schools

Acely, an edtech company focused on personalized SAT and ACT preparation, has been named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list.

Recognized in the Education category, Acely uses adaptive technology to make personalized test prep accessible to more students, beyond those who can afford private tutoring. Over 50,000 students have used Acely for exam preparation.

Chalkie AI is also featured on Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Things in Tech list in the Education category.

Chalkie AI is an AI-powered assistant that creates curriculum-aligned lesson slideshows and activity sheets in seconds.

Unlike text-only generators, it produces complete, formatted slide decks with objectives, vocabulary, and checks for understanding, which can be exported to Google Slides, PowerPoint, or PDF.

The platform supports over 23 global frameworks, including US standards such as Common Core, Next Generation Science Standards, and the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.

It also generates scaffolded worksheets and allows teachers to adjust slide difficulty or accessibility using plain English commands.

ClassDojo is recognized for evolving from a classroom communication tool into an AI-driven educational platform and community network.

It now includes an AI-powered reading coach that uses speech recognition and adaptive curricula to help young learners build literacy skills.

The platform assists educators with workflow management, routine tasks, and lesson planning. Features include auto-translation for parent-teacher communications, age-appropriate interfaces, avatars, and messaging tailored for middle and high school students.

According to ClassDojo, the platform reaches 45 to 51 million families, teachers, and children monthly in over 180 countries.

It is used in more than 95% of K-8 schools in the United States and remains free for teachers, schools, and families, with optional premium features.

Earlier this year, Career Communications Group completed its Teacher AI Training Materials and the AI Early Talent Training Certification, both aligned with the Maryland State Department of Education’s Artificial Intelligence Guidance for K–12 Schools and the Maryland AI Enablement Strategy.

These resources help educators integrate AI into classroom teaching and support Maryland’s leadership in preparing students for an AI-driven future.

The Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act directs the Maryland State Department of Education to develop guidance, expand professional development, establish best practices, and promote AI literacy across K-12 education.

The legislation recognizes AI as an essential competency for educators and students as technology transforms education and the workforce.

Career Communications Group's Teacher AI Training Materials provide practical, classroom-ready content to help educators understand, teach, and use AI responsibly, while fostering critical thinking, digital citizenship, and workforce readiness.

The curriculum emphasizes that AI should enhance, not replace, effective teaching.

Designed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, the materials cover foundational AI concepts, lesson plans, prompt engineering, AI ethics, bias, privacy, cybersecurity, digital citizenship, critical thinking, career exploration, and student engagement strategies aligned with workforce development.

Completing these materials advances CCG's mission to support Maryland's vision for AI-ready schools.

The Maryland Department of Labor partially funded this project, demonstrating the state's commitment to equipping educators and students with essential AI and workforce skills.

This investment underscores the importance of professional development in preparing Maryland's students for careers shaped by AI and emerging technologies.

For more information, attend Career Communications Group’s AI NEXTGEN America Conference, which offers seminars on how AI is transforming education.

Christine Burkette will discuss AI’s impact on education, including how schools, teachers, families, and students are adapting to new opportunities and challenges, as well as AI and financial literacy.

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× City Schools Families: secure messaging is coming to ClassDojo for grades 6-12 this school year! Teachers/coaches can message students directly, with full visibility for parents to view chats at any time. Learn more: https://t.co/6jvXsc4sH9 https://t.co/pnua9Tbumo — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) August 30, 2026

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