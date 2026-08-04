AI, Statistics, STEM, and a Symposium

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine announced that NASEM Social & Economic Systems recently held AI Day for Federal Statistics to examine the integration of artificial intelligence in federal statistics.

Speakers emphasized that AI tools must be rigorously evaluated not only for plausible outputs, but also for their ability to improve inference, reduce bias, protect confidentiality, and ensure reliable public data.

The U.S. National Science Foundation has launched the NSF State and Regional Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Hubs program, a $100 million initiative to advance AI-enabled scientific discovery and innovation.

The program will establish up to 10 AI Infrastructure Hubs, each serving as a state or regional consortium of research institutions, philanthropic organizations, governments, and private sector partners.

These hubs will expand access to computing, data, and AI resources, supporting research and workforce development.

NSF will invest in consortium coordination, workforce training, and curriculum development to ensure effective use of AI infrastructure.

Each hub will collaborate with regional industry to align workforce development with local job market needs

Each hub will collaborate with regional industry to align workforce development with local job market needs and integrate with national resources such as the NSF-led National AI Research Resource.

The program supports the White House-led Genesis Mission and encourages engagement with other NSF AI initiatives.

Private-sector and philanthropic organizations, including Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Dell Technologies, Hangar, and the Secunda Innovation Fund, plan to support participants in the program.

The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education has announced it is hosting a symposium focused on artificial intelligence opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math on August 25-28.

According to the social media post, the symposium will cover a range of topics for both faculty and trainees. It's online and open to all.

The 2026 ORISE Symposium will feature speakers from academia, federal agencies, and research institutions discussing current applications of artificial intelligence in STEM and related topics in research and workforce development.

This year's theme is Exploring AI Horizons in STEM.

Through panel discussions and interactive workshops, attendees will gain insight into how AI is being used in research environments and how organizations are approaching its evolving role in STEM.

In addition to AI-focused sessions, the symposium will include: ORISE information sessions for prospective applicants and higher-education faculty/staff, a virtual poster session showcasing research conducted by ORISE participants, and ceremonies recognizing the winners of the 2026 All ORISE Ignite Off! Competition and the Future of Science Awards.

The 2026 ORISE Symposium is free to attend and open to a variety of audiences, including ORISE program participants, undergraduate and graduate STEM students, postgraduate researchers and early-career scientists, higher-education faculty and staff, federal agency staff and research leaders, and other STEM professionals with interest in AI applications.

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