AI Transforms HBCU Research, Education, and Workforce Development

The American Society for Engineering Education Corporate Member Council has announced plans to host an academia/industry Roundtable on September 15 for all educators involved in preparing the next generation of engineers.

The event will focus on the theme, "The Impact of AI on the Workforce: Opportunities and Challenges."

During the session, discussions will cover a range of workforce topics.

Topics include the skills and knowledge engineers must develop to thrive in artificial intelligence-driven environments, how artificial intelligence has already influenced company operations, and the gap between industry demands and the capabilities of recent graduates.

Engineering leaders will also explore AI's implications for both the engineering workforce and the educators preparing future engineers.

The Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship application is open, with full tuition, an annual stipend, a summer internship, an experienced mentor, and a Department of War civilian career all within reach.

Prairie View A&M University has announced that the Department of War, through the U.S. Army Materiel Command, has awarded one of the largest federal research grants in the college's 150-year history to advance artificial intelligence research for national defense.

The $9.9 million five-year grant will establish the Center of Operational and Mission-driven Machine Learning for Advanced National Defense, Capacity Building, R1 Advancement and Workforce Development for Artificial Intelligence.

According to the press release, the COMMAND-AI project will run through the summer of 2031.

COMMAND-AI brings together researchers from the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering and the Brailsford College of Arts and Sciences to advance mission-driven artificial intelligence in AI-enabled advanced manufacturing and 3D printing, resilient communications and distributed computing, cybersecurity, and intelligent systems.

COMMAND AI will create significant opportunities for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students to work alongside faculty on high-impact, defense-relevant research.

It will also help support the development of new PhD programs in computer science and mechanical engineering, while strengthening existing PhD programs in electrical engineering.

Prairie View A&M University is preparing the next generation of researchers and engineers.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University recently announced a $16.9 million National Institutes of Health award to launch a research center focused on reducing health disparities, advancing brain health, artificial intelligence, cancer research, and workforce development.

N.C. A&T also announced a new investment to expand its research capacity and national impact through advanced critical technologies in AI, cybersecurity, autonomy, and quantum systems.

James Martin, Ph.D., Chancellor of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, shared that this is the second major eight-figure grant awarded to A&T in the past month.

Some of the newest research and technology comes through Department of War/Department of Defense funding.

Last week, Winston-Salem State University hosted its first AI Summit, themed "Rise with Intelligence: Who Will Shape the AI Future?"

The university announced that Dr. Siobahn Day Grady, an associate professor at North Carolina Central University, was the keynote speaker.

Grady leads the nation's first dedicated artificial intelligence institute at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) and discussed how communities interact with AI in education and the workforce.

Two weeks ago, North Carolina Central University AI Institute held the HBCU Innovation Summit, a day of discussions about artificial intelligence, innovation, leadership, and the future. NCCU's Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research organized the event in partnership with OpenAI Academy.

Students and representatives from HBCUs and other colleges attended to learn, connect, and explore AI's future.

Howard University recently held a boot camp led by Talitha Washington, Ph.D., where faculty came together to explore the potential of agentic artificial intelligence to transform higher education.

Supported by Amazon Web Services and the National Science Foundation, the event brought together educators from various fields—including mathematics and health sciences—to develop practical curricula, course units, and guidelines for responsible use. Unlike typical generative AI, agentic AI manages workflows and carries out complex tasks under human oversight, preparing students with vital skills for a changing job market.

Hampton University has announced that the Digital Artificial Intelligence Immersive Experience, part of Hampton University's Workforce Development Enterprise, is officially open.

Through the campus's growing AI ecosystem, Hampton University said it is preparing students and the community to question it, improve it, and help shape what comes next.

Howard University has announced the launch of its first Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence Certificate Program for undergraduate students, allowing juniors and seniors across all majors to build foundational AI knowledge and applied skills, with no prior AI experience required.

According to Howard University, the nine-credit program explores everything from machine learning and generative AI to ethical and responsible AI, while giving students opportunities to apply what they learn within their own disciplines.

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