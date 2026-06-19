All AI News and AI Intelligence

The U.S. National Science Foundation has introduced AI Forge, a joint research and development program between the NSF and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

According to the NSF, the forge is designed to catalyze breakthroughs in artificial intelligence for national security.

AI Forge, in close collaboration with the Center for AI Standards and Innovation at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), aims to accelerate progress toward AI that is more reliable and predictable in high-stakes settings, understandable to its operators, and secure in contested environments.

To accomplish that, AI Forge has called upon the university research community to share their capabilities to conduct research on the challenges described in the program's "Critical AI Challenges for National Security" report through the AI Forge request for information. Responses are due by June 22.

University of Maryland Research has announced that a UMD-led project with $7.5 million in funding over five years from the U.S. Army Research Office will focus on unlocking mysteries to provide models for next-generation AI systems.

According to UMD, facial recognition, large language models, and recent AI breakthroughs came from systems built on mathematical approximations of cells called neurons that rapidly fire electrical signals across the brain.

But neurons make up less than half of the human brain.

This new Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative will focus on star-shaped cells called astrocytes, which have remained largely unstudied by neuroscientists and AI researchers.

The MURI is led by professors in physics, chemistry and biochemistry, electrical and computer engineering.

Capital One has announced the launch of Capital One Science, a new hub dedicated to the company's foundational AI research.

According to the bank, they are investing in partnerships and IP to advance state-of-the-art AI science.

Palladyne AI recently congratulated retired Lieutenant General Stephen M. Twitty on being named to the Directors & Boards Class of 2026 Directors to Watch.

Palladyne AI builds embodied AI software enabling robots and drones to observe, learn, reason, and act autonomously at the edge for defense.

The company said they are proud to have Steph’s leadership, strategic insight, and decades of defense expertise represented on their Board of Directors.

His 40-year US Army career, including service as Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command, reflects a lifetime of leadership and operational excellence.

His perspective on board-level risk management is especially timely: companies must prepare for a range of contingencies, from cyber and misinformation attacks to employee safety, reputational risk, and natural disaster response.

×

×

×