All in AI: Power, People, and Possibility AI in the Real World

Deejay Kei-Touch, a U.S. Army veteran and innovative music deejay, is back with an exciting second episode of All in AI on STEM City USA, a dynamic digital platform dedicated to education and innovation.

This show is all about fostering genuine conversations on how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the workplace and opening new doors for us all.

In today's episode, Kei-Touch welcomed Robert E. Steward, founder of End2End SolutionAnalytics. Steward is the winner of the 2024 Morehouse College & Innovation Entrepreneurship Center Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

In their engaging dialogue, Steward highlighted the incredible opportunities AI presents for a new generation to obtain early career certifications that can greatly enhance their value in the job market. In the right hands, AI is always a tool and not a threat, he said.

Steward emphasized that AI allows for the transfer of valuable "tribal knowledge" to those who may not yet possess it, which can truly empower individuals as they navigate their paths.

Together, Kei-Touch and Steward explored how AI can be a game-changer by streamlining tasks and assisting in analysis.

While it's important to remember that AI isn't always the decisive answer, it can certainly help frame our questions more effectively.

For instance, when you're planning to open a candy store, refining your prompts can lead to enhanced insights from AI.

Steward stressed that it's vital to leverage AI in formulating better questions for businesses—whether you're utilizing tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, or accessing content on platforms.

Steward shared that his team is dedicated to figuring out how to integrate AI into workflows, all with the aim of uncovering greater efficiencies.

His squad consists of talented tech professionals specializing in finance and biotechnology, all working together to drive impactful outcomes. He illustrated how an AI-driven workflow can help assess job candidates and ensure they have the appropriate skills for specific roles.

Marketing campaigns serve as excellent examples of how AI can define value by pinpointing target markets and presenting solutions to real problems. Steward discussed various AI tools that help narrow down these options effectively.

Reflecting on the season’s earlier conversations, it’s worth revisiting Kei-Touch’s first guest, Tyrone Taborn, the founder of STEM City USA.

Their one-hour discussion, aptly themed "The Future is Now: AI, Leadership & Legacy," was rich with valuable insights.

Taborn shared a thought-provoking video he created earlier this year, which underscored the principle that "what you put into AI systems is what you get out."

He alerted listeners to the importance of scrutinizing the data used to train AI models, emphasizing that AI can sometimes create "hallucinations" to fill in knowledge gaps. This makes it even more cru

cial to ask the right questions and use AI to enhance our human expertise.

Taborn went on to highlight the significance of preserving interviews, commentaries, and op-eds to be integrated into large language models for the benefit of future generations. He powerfully framed discussions about AI as essential conversations about the workforce, identifying them as some of the most crucial civil rights issues of our time.

According to a recent study, a staggering one in four jobs might be influenced by generative AI, with women potentially facing the greatest risk. This is largely due to their over-representation in clerical and administrative positions—roles that are being increasingly automated by AI.

To address this evolving landscape, experts recommend a well-rounded approach: reskilling employees who are likely to be affected while ensuring equitable access to AI-driven job opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender.

Delving deeper into the immense potential of AI, Taborn compared its impact to the economic revolutions driven by the energy sector, which has led to innovations like automobiles and computers. He believes that just as energy has powered entire industries, AI will lay the groundwork for emerging sectors and disrupt established companies, much like how Amazon transformed retail at the expense of traditional giants like Sears.

Taborn encourages everyone to engage with programs like "All in AI" on STEM City USA and participate in professional development seminars at Career Communications Group conferences to stay prepared for the evolving job market.

His vision is clear: CCG is actively supporting professionals—including those affected by job displacement due to AI—fostering resilience across various sectors. He noted that younger generations may not fully grasp what has been lost amid these technological changes, and he urged them to position themselves strategically to seize new opportunities.

Data ownership and autonomy, particularly through blockchain technology, are also central to STEM City USA's mission.

Taborn concluded with an important reminder about the potential risks posed by malicious actors in the AI space, urging everyone to build strong networks because human relationships are invaluable. With this ongoing journey of discovery and adaptation, it's inspiring to witness the possibilities that AI offers. Together, we can navigate this transformative landscape, ensuring that we not only thrive individually but also support one another in the pursuit of knowledge and opportunity.

