Altair Semiconductor Spins Off from Sony to Accelerate IoT and Physical AI Innovation

Altair Semiconductor has completed its spinoff from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. Sony will remain a shareholder, and this transition will allow Altair to operate more efficiently and focus on IoT and Physical AI.

Altair’s chipsets power the largest share of global cellular smart meters and lead the LTE-M market in smart cities, energy grids, logistics, vehicle asset tracking, and sports wearables.

Applications include asset tracking, smart metering, mHealth, wearables, and vehicle telematics.

Altair’s technology is central to the Physical AI revolution, connecting machines, robots, and devices to the cloud and to each other worldwide. It also enables AI-powered wearables and next-generation consumer devices that require ultra-low power and continuous connectivity.

Reflecting on these changes, Altair's CEO Nohik Semel noted that this was an exciting new chapter for Altair. As an independent company, they can move faster and respond more flexibly to rapidly changing market dynamics. The company is fully committed to leading the industry’s transition from 4G to 5G IoT.

Altair recently outlined its 5G eRedCap strategy as the foundation for next-generation IoT, with the ALT1550 modem now in advanced silicon testing. The company’s roadmap demonstrates its commitment to cost- and power-efficient solutions designed for a 20-year device lifespan.

Sony affirms its confidence in Altair’s technology leadership and its important role in the IoT ecosystem. Sony’s continued support reflects trust in Altair’s team and its ability to deliver innovative solutions.

Sony states that global connectivity solutions will benefit from Altair operating as a standalone company, which is expected to drive innovation and enable faster execution.

Altair Semiconductor is a global leader in cellular IoT chipsets, advancing AI transformation with intelligent, low-power connectivity.

The ALT1250 and ALT1350 platforms are among the most integrated LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT chipsets available, offering ultra-low power consumption, hardware-based security, integrated SIM (iSIM), and a low-power MCU.

These platforms simplify development and accelerate time-to-market, enabling customers to build and scale AI-powered IoT products.

Applications include asset tracking, smart metering, mHealth, wearables, and vehicle telematics.

Altair’s chipsets are deployed on advanced LTE networks worldwide and trusted by industry leaders. With the upcoming ALT1550 5G eRedCap modem, customers have a clear, future-proof path from 4G to 5G IoT without needing to start over.

HII, the nation’s largest shipbuilder, and Applied Intuition, a leading physical AI company, signed a memorandum of understanding at the Sea-Air-Space Exposition 2026 to jointly develop and integrate AI-defined capabilities for next-generation naval platforms.

The MOU establishes a framework to advance Applied Intuition’s “Warship OS,” an AI-driven operating system that integrates data and AI across maritime platforms as part of the Vehicle OS suite.

This collaboration aims to enhance ship performance, accelerate data and AI integration, and enable scalable autonomy for both unmanned and manned vessels.

HII is a global leader in autonomous surface and underwater vehicles, while Applied Intuition provides foundational AI, simulation, and operating systems for intelligent machines across industries.

By combining HII’s maritime engineering with Applied Intuition’s advanced AI and software, the partnership seeks to deliver integrated, adaptable, and autonomous naval solutions.

Under the MOU, Applied Intuition’s commercial operating system will be integrated into HII’s ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels, currently under construction in Louisiana, to enable coordinated autonomy, navigation, and mission systems.

The initiative aims to streamline integration and demonstrate the operational benefits of AI-defined maritime platforms for U.S. and allied forces. The companies will also explore extending Warship OS™ to future crewed naval platforms, focusing on early design collaboration, open architecture, interoperability, and rapid capability insertion.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division will develop these concepts for next-generation surface combatants.

Ongoing technical discussions and product development alignment will support future opportunities, including integrating Warship OS into HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicles.

Sandbox VR, a leader in immersive virtual reality experiences, will open its newest location in Baltimore on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 720 Aliceanna Street in Harbor East.

Groups of up to six can play together in one of four rooms, using VR headsets and full-body motion sensors that track movements in real time.

This technology allows participants to see and interact with each other inside a shared virtual world, delivering a level of full-body immersion and realism not possible with home VR or other location-based experiences.

Guests use their own bodies as controllers and can choose from 11 VR experiences, including Stranger Things: Catalyst, created with Netflix, which lets fans explore Hawkins’ secrets.

Other experiences include Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Amber Sky 2088, Squid Game Virtuals, and more.

Sandbox VR offers guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable group adventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver.

× Today, we celebrate a decade of Sandbox VR. 🌟 What started in 2016 with a scrappy crew and a bold vision has shaped into the world’s most immersive location-based VR experience: 80+ global locations, 150k+ monthly players, and over 5 million tickets sold. Thanks for your… pic.twitter.com/nG3U6LuQDw — Sandbox VR (@SandboxVR) April 1, 2026

× Altair Semiconductor spins off from @SonySemicon_JP 🤖



Altair Semiconductor is now an independent company, following a strategic spinoff from Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. Its independence is bolstered by a funding round of $50 million, led by Pitango Group. Sony… pic.twitter.com/ME4q9q3iVY — Startups Magazine (@TheStartupsMag) April 28, 2026