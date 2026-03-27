An AI-Powered Job Matching Tool and Workforce Restructuring

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool integrated within the core software system supporting the Army Data Platform has facilitated job matching for at least 6,000 individuals within the Department of the Army's 250,000-member workforce.

According to a DefenseScoop report, during the past three months, Army commands have attempted to fill 20,000 vacant positions while designating thousands of roles as excess due to their exclusion from the service's realignment.

The report indicates that the Army Command Matching Program is designed to assign civilians to positions that best align with their skills, experience, and commitment.

This initiative is part of the broader Army Transformation Initiative, which has restructured force organization and acquisition processes, resulting in standardized personnel reductions.

In 2025, reductions implemented by DOGE contributed to workforce decreases across the federal government through a deferred resignation program, with varying impacts on different agencies.

The report further outlines a three-phase strategy involving resignations, retirements, reassignments, and placements. Additionally, the reports note that the AI tool's geolocation functionality identifies both employee and vacancy locations, thereby reducing the number of required relocations.