Autodesk donation aids student readiness for digital construction

On National Intern Day 2025, AutodeskLife featured an InfoSec Intern who is a PhD candidate studying Computer Science at Howard University. Stephen's research focuses on program analysis for vulnerability, system security, and threat detection.

Speaking to the software design leader, Stephen said the best part of his Autodesk internship was the opportunity to work on real-world projects that support the company, and seeing something he built reduce response time.

Stephen advised anyone considering an internship at Autodesk to be ready to solve problems with real-world impact because it's a place where you grow technically and professionally.

Autodesk’s recent Career Readiness Report found that nearly half of U.S. college students do not believe they are learning the artificial intelligence (AI) skills needed for employment.

Seventy percent want more classes focused on real problem-solving, and fewer than 40% feel they have access to the industry-grade tools required for their future careers.

The report, conducted by GlobalData, surveyed 1,500 students ages 14 to 23 from high schools, universities, community colleges, and vocational schools.

To address these gaps, partnerships between industry and academia, such as the collaboration with Howard University, are essential.

This week, Autodesk and Howard University announced a $1.95 million donation to support the development of a construction engineering and management program within Howard’s College of Engineering and Architecture.

The program aims to provide students with access to industry-standard tools, workflows, and collaborative learning environments.

The announcement coincides with the opening of a new 3,400-square-foot Makerspace focused on AI-powered design and digital fabrication. Here, students can turn ideas into prototypes using the same technologies as industry professionals.

In 2024, Autodesk also donated $5 million to Howard University’s College of Engineering and Architecture to help establish this state-of-the-art makerspace.

This investment funded equipment, technology, and educational programming, enabling students to access the tools and expertise needed for a digital workforce.

The makerspace serves students across engineering, architecture, and other disciplines, fostering collaboration and exploration of advanced manufacturing technologies. It features advanced prototyping equipment, industry-grade computer-aided engineering software, and virtual reality tools.

Students benefit from AI-powered tools and environments that support interdisciplinary learning. Through coursework and hands-on experience, graduates will gain the knowledge required to manage modern construction processes that increasingly depend on digital tools and integrated project delivery.

Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform empowers designers, engineers, builders, and creators to design and make a wide range of products, from buildings and vehicles to consumer goods and entertainment.

The platform leverages data to accelerate insights and automate processes, helping customers achieve better business outcomes and a healthier planet.

According to the press release, the expanded program at Howard University will prepare students to lead complex construction projects throughout the project lifecycle by combining engineering expertise, design thinking, and digital construction skills.

The Makerspace will serve as a hub for collaboration across engineering, architecture, computer science, business, and other disciplines, supporting projects for all classes and senior capstone initiatives such as Formula SAE and Aerodesign.

The facility includes a digital fabrication and advanced manufacturing area, a computer and design lab, and a collaboration zone.

It will also support outreach efforts to introduce younger students to STEM education, including integration of SAE International’s A World in Motion PreK-12 STEM program, which expands hands-on learning opportunities through partnerships with foundations, industry partners, and local schools.

The opening of the makerspace represents a significant milestone in a partnership developed over several years.

“The makerspace builds on a longstanding collaboration between Autodesk and Howard faculty, who have integrated Autodesk software into coursework. Autodesk shares our goal of educating a prepared workforce ready to contribute immediately in engineering, design, construction, and advanced manufacturing jobs,” said Kimberly L. Jones, Ph.D., dean of the Howard University CEA.

× 👋 Hello! My name is Stephen, and I’m an Information Security Intern here at Autodesk. I’m also a PhD candidate studying Computer Science at Howard University, where my research focuses on program analysis for vulnerability and threat detection, as well as system security 🔒… pic.twitter.com/YFDi2Zzzc9 — #AutodeskLife (@AutodeskLife) July 23, 2025