Back to School: Thriving in the Age of AI

Since Carnegie Mellon University introduced one of the nation’s first Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence programs in 2018, numerous academic institutions have followed suit by establishing similar programs.

In 2024, the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors approved a stand-alone bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

While other universities in North Carolina offer concentrations in artificial intelligence within computer science degrees, North Carolina A&T will be unique in providing a dedicated program in this field.

A&T’s Bachelor’s degree in AI will encompass foundational principles, advanced techniques, and real-world applications, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for the workforce.

In the spring of 2025, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) launched a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence (AI), making it only the third AI bachelor’s degree program available in Texas.

This new program aims to prepare students to design, test, and maintain AI systems. The dean of the College of Engineering highlighted that artificial intelligence has been utilized in research at UTEP since the 1980s.

He emphasized, however, that new generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT, have transformed the landscape by creating novel content—whether text, images, or videos—through extensive data learning.

In July 2025, a study from Carnegie Mellon revealed that AI chatbots continue to be overconfident, even when incorrect.

Large Language Models (LLMs) seem unaware of their own errors, raising concerns about typical applications of AI chatbots.

Researchers surveyed both human participants and four LLMs regarding their confidence in answering trivia questions, predicting NFL game results or Academy Award winners, and playing a Pictionary-style image identification game.

Both humans and LLMs generally exhibited overconfidence in their hypothetical performance. Notably, their success rates in answering questions or identifying images were fairly similar.

However, when asked afterward to assess their performance, only the human participants showed an ability to adjust their expectations, according to a study published in the journal Memory & Cognition.

Also, this summer, a Carnegie Mellon professor revealed what it will take for humanity to thrive in the AI era.

