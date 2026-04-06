Baltimore Students Embrace the AI Revolution at STEM City USA Bootcamp

This week, Kerron Duncan posted on LinkedIn about speaking to Baltimore City students on technology that’s already shaping their futures.

In partnership with Career Communications Group, STEM City USA, and Duncan's Career Factory 360, he facilitated the AI Bootcamp at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center.

Duncan described the session as three hours of conversation, live demonstrations, and discussion about the impact of artificial intelligence on students' future careers.

The students were engaged throughout, challenging AI outputs, debating ethical scenarios, and refining prompts for better results.

Parents also participated, asking questions, voicing concerns, and relating the content to their own work and their children's futures. Duncan expressed gratitude to Career Communications Group CEO Tyrone "Doc T" Taborn and his staff for supporting spaces where Baltimore City students can access the same conversations taking place in boardrooms and tech companies. "They are ready. They just needed the room, the dialog, and the tools," Duncan said.

They are ready. They just needed the room, the dialog, and the tools.

Ray Kennedy, a producer at STEM City USA, recently led a group of students at the Thurgood Marshall Center in Baltimore for a Saturday STEM City AI Revolution Bootcamp. Recognizing the growing role of artificial intelligence in daily life, Ray asked students how they use AI, such as GPS for directions or Face ID to unlock their phones. He also invited their opinions on popular apps like TikTok, YouTube, chat, Netflix, Apple, and Spotify.

Students shared a range of experiences: one used AI in a cybersecurity project to detect phishing links, another developed a game app, and others used AI to summarize coursework, generate ideas, or answer complex questions. Ray emphasized that creating, brainstorming, summarizing, and organizing are all practical ways people use AI every day.