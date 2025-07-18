Becoming an AI Engineer in 2025

Hiring in the big tech industry hasn’t yet reached an ideal state, but having a degree, proficiency in coding, and demonstrating tenacity can significantly improve your chances.

This week, Business Insider's Careers section featured an article about a 28-year-old engineer who shared valuable career tips on breaking into artificial intelligence.

In an interview with Agnes Applegate of Business Insider, Kriti Goyal, an AI machine learning engineer based in Seattle, mentioned that a Code for America video featuring CEOs from Facebook and Microsoft marked a pivotal moment in her life and career.

Currently, Goyal is part of a framework team and has recently completed five years in her role.

During this time, she has held four different positions after moving to the United States to enhance her career opportunities.

She pursued a master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and, while studying, applied for a machine learning internship through her professional network.

One key factor that helped her stand out among other candidates was pitching her product to internal machine learning teams.

Her typical workday begins with research, followed by upstream and downstream check-ins with team members and clients.

The highlight of her day is hands-on coding.

Although she has observed bias against applicants without a degree in the hiring process, she remains confident that demonstrating your ability to excel in the job can help you advance to the next level.