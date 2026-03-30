How Community, Education, and Innovation Are Shaping America’s AI Future

Conectado Inc has released a new video for its AI Opportunity Backpack. This digital guide serves as a companion, evolving with users to bridge the gap from the classroom to the boardroom.

Developed by the community, the platform features insights from students and professionals who contributed after their own bootcamp experiences.

The SEAM™ framework helps users find scholarships, internships, and mentorships tailored to their goals. Partners such as UC Berkeley, HACU, and the Mark Cuban AI Foundation are already integrating the Backpack into their bootcamp programs.

National conversations on artificial intelligence (AI) workforce development, talent pathways, and innovation ecosystems are taking place across the country.

Recently, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland hosted the "Competitiveness Conversations Across America" series, focusing on unlocking American innovation in the AI and quantum era.

The event brought together leaders at various levels to explore opportunities to advance the AI and quantum revolutions, helping to shape Maryland's future in these fields.

In Washington, D.C., the Howard University Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning & Assessment held the Advancing AI Jobs, Skills, and Pathways Workshop, a three-part virtual series supported by the National Science Foundation's Research Coordination Network.

The series convened representatives from industry, startups, academia, government, nonprofits, and workforce organizations to discuss how AI is transforming jobs, skills, and education pathways.

Each 90-minute session included expert insights, breakout discussions, and collaborative dialogue, covering topics such as "What Is an AI Job?", "What AI Skills Are Needed?", and "How Do We Build AI Credentials and Curricula?" Speakers included leaders from academia and industry who are shaping the future of AI workforce development.

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) has invested $11 million to expand professional development in artificial intelligence for K-12 teachers nationwide, in support of the executive order on "Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth."

This funding will launch Artificial Intelligence Professional Development Weeks: CS Foundations for Creating with AI, a multistate initiative to prepare thousands of K-12 educators to teach foundational computer science and AI, broadening high-quality AI learning opportunities nationwide.

"This investment will equip thousands of educators with the tools needed to bring AI and computer science into the classroom, turning the executive order into action and preparing the next generation to become innovators, builders, and leaders. We are thinking beyond AI towards what the White House calls the 'Future of Intelligence,'" said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director.

Additionally, the NSF TechAccess: AI-Ready America initiative will expand access to AI knowledge, tools, training, and capacity-building, enabling all Americans to participate in and benefit from the AI economy.

The initiative focuses on enhancing AI literacy and skills among the workforce, providing small businesses and local governments with AI tools and support, and creating hands-on learning opportunities such as internships.

"America's AI competitiveness depends on a strong research and development ecosystem paired with access to advanced science and technology knowledge for our current and future workforce," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the NSF director. "NSF AI-Ready America provides that foundation, giving workers, businesses, and communities in every state and territory the tools and knowledge to advance AI together."

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