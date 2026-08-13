Building a Future-Ready Workforce

Are you interested in the technology behind videos, images, doorbell scans, CCTVs, and computer vision?

Computer Vision deals with image processing, object detection, and video analytics.

Would you like to learn about object detection and facial recognition?

Explore STEM City USA Ascend LMS

Experts at a recent Career Communications Group seminar emphasized that foundational certifications in computer science can help you develop these skills.

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Technology and the needs of the workforce often evolve faster than traditional education can adapt.

Employers may require new skills within months, not years.

Career Communications Group is addressing this challenge by enabling workforce development partners to focus on short-term, competency-based training measured in weeks or months.

STEM City USA Ascend LMS is a workforce development learning management system.

Ascend LMS is a scalable skill-building and workforce development platform designed to prepare people for career opportunities in months, not years

Ascend LMS brings together workforce training, employer knowledge, career development, emerging technology, and digital learning within the STEM City USA ecosystem.

The concept is simple: build skills faster, expand access to opportunity, and help people ascend to the next level of their careers.

Explore STEM City USA Ascend LMS

Ascend LMS provides a digital environment where employers, educators, workforce organizations, communities, and individuals can deliver or access focused learning based on real workforce needs.

A learner might use to prepare for a new technology. Another might pursue an industry credential. An employee might develop a skill needed for advancement.

A young person might discover and begin preparing for a career that is not taught in their local school.

Career Communications Group programs complement rather than replaces colleges, universities, apprenticeships, employer training, and other traditional education pathways. It creates an additional pathway for people who need focused, relevant skills more quickly.

You can learn the basics of machine learning and deep learning, model training, neural networks, and tools like PyTorch and TensorFlow. These are the building blocks for everything that comes next. Next, learn about Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision. NLP covers areas such as text analysis, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines, and semantic search. Computer Vision deals with image processing, object detection, and video analytics. Then, explore Generative AI. Focus on prompt engineering, model fine-tuning, and tools such as GPT, Claude, Midjourney, and ElevenLabs. Look into AI Agents and Agentic AI. This includes planning, memory, tool use, working with multiple agents, and frameworks such as AutoGPT and Crew AI. Learn about Robotics by seeing how AI is used in physical systems. Focus on motion planning, sensor fusion, and platforms like ROS and NVIDIA. Don't forget to study AI Ethics and Governance. This includes bias detection, explainability, regulatory compliance, and the use of tools like IBM AI Fairness 360.

Explore STEM City USA Ascend LMS

Job Horizon

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced a new project that integrates video, image, and related data to support protective and law enforcement missions.

Helix collects and manages data from security cameras, Secret Service repositories, and license plate reader systems, and then applies analytics, such as facial recognition and video content analysis, to monitor sites and assess potential threats.

DHS requires a Privacy Impact Assessment for Helix because it processes identifiable information, including video of individuals, facial images, biometric templates, license plate numbers, and related time and location metadata, from multiple sources and uses advanced analytics in a unified environment.

The deployment and operation of advanced systems like Helix create job opportunities in security technology, data analytics, and law enforcement support. Potential roles include:

Video Surveillance Analyst

Security Systems Engineer

Data Analyst specializing in video and biometric data

Law Enforcement Technology Specialist

Privacy and Compliance Officer

Individuals interested in these careers can pursue certifications such as:

These certifications enhance employability by demonstrating expertise in security technology, data analytics, privacy compliance, and law enforcement support systems relevant to projects like Helix.