Call for Papers: Help shape the AI landscape

The Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at Morgan State University is extending its Call for Papers for the 2025 National Symposium on Equitable AI. Click here for more information.

The symposium will take place on April 5-6, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland, under the theme "AI in Practice: Impacts, Risks, and Opportunities."

This event aims to explore the real-world applications of AI, with a focus on equity, risks, and transformative potential across various sectors.

The Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems at Morgan State University invites researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to contribute by submitting abstracts for poster presentations.

Topics of interest include current AI deployments in practice, risk and impact assessments of AI applications, positive use cases of emerging AI technologies, and discussions on AI's role in the economy, environment, healthcare, education, and criminal justice.

This is a great opportunity to share your research, engage with thought leaders, and help shape a more equitable AI landscape. For more information and to submit your abstract, please visit the Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems.

The center hosts the National Symposium on Equitable AI each year. The event brings together technologists, researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders for critical and constructive reflection on artificial intelligence’s past, present, and future, with special attention to issues of equity and racial bias.

