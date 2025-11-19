Campus News: AI, drones, and historic building materials

The Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems (CEAML) at Morgan State University has announced that the inaugural HBCU Brain Drone Race will take place on November 22.

The Human-AI eXperience (HAX) Lab, directed by Dr. Naja A. Mack, is hosting the race on Morgan State University’s campus.

This event aims to bring together students, faculty, and community members to engage with neurotechnology in a fun, high-energy environment that showcases the creativity and leadership of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the future of human-AI interaction.

The event is open to the Morgan community, and everyone is encouraged to bring along friends, colleagues, and family. Food will be provided, prizes will be awarded, and a lively atmosphere is guaranteed from start to finish.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 22, at 1:00 PM in the Student Center Ballroom. The Center for Equitable AI and Machine Learning Systems supports students, celebrates innovation, and aims to make history.

Additionally, Tuskegee University recently announced its efforts to connect the past with the present to tackle challenges that will shape the future.

With support from the Mellon Foundation, the university inaugurated the Historic Materials Conservation Lab—a collaborative initiative involving the Architecture Department, Chemistry Department, and the Museum and Archives.

The lab is designed to advance scientific analysis and conservation, maintaining a comprehensive repository of material samples from historic structures on the Tuskegee University campus and from buildings in the broader Black Belt region.

This curated collection serves as a reference library, facilitating comparative analysis and study of historic building materials.