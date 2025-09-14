CCG CEO continues AI Empowerment tour

This spring, Career Communications Group co-hosted the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Empowerment Summit online through its metaverse platform, STEM City USA.

In collaboration with organizations that promote academic excellence in education, Career Communications Group, publisher of US Black Engineer magazine, will continue its AI empowerment tour.

This week, Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, will issue a call to action concerning AI at an event scheduled for September 16, 2025, at the New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore.

As a nationally-recognized advocate for community engagement with AI, Taborn emphasizes the importance of local involvement in shaping America's digital future.

His visionary work in education, workforce equity, and immersive technology, including the STEM City USA metaverse, establishes him as a leading voice on this crucial topic.

Baltimore is recognized as a hub for Black-owned businesses. While there is no precise, single current figure, recent data from 2024 and 2025 figures highlight a significant number of small and medium-sized enterprises in Baltimore, spanning various sectors and supporting Baltimore's economy and community.

The growth of Black-owned businesses in local media underscores the landscape of Black entrepreneurship in the city.