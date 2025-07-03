CCG continues its focus on empowerment in AI

In a new video on workforce development by Career Communications Group, CEO Tyrone Taborn emphasized the importance of asking the right questions.

He pointed out that what individuals input into the system directly influences the outcomes they receive.

While humans can interrogate data during training, AI tends to 'hallucinate' or fill in knowledge gaps through data interpolation when no information is available.

This can lead to the proliferation of insufficient data and incorrect answers within the system.

Taborn advised considering individuals as a whole and leveraging expert knowledge to find solutions, rather than relying solely on AI as a quick research tool.