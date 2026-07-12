Celebrating National AI Day

National Day Calendar, established in 2013, created National AI Day in 2023.

Each July 16, the organization encourages the public to learn about AI’s evolution and its impact on society.

National AI Day recognizes the foundational work of mathematicians and computer science pioneers such as Alan Turing, Marvin Minsky, Dean Edmonds, and Claude Shannon.

The History of AI website further highlights key achievements in artificial intelligence over the past century, featuring an interactive timeline from Nikola Tesla’s 1890s patents on autonomous machines to today’s advanced AI systems.

In alignment with the Maryland General Assembly’s recent Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act, which establishes a statewide framework for integrating AI into K–12 education, Career Communications Group (CCG) has been advancing this mission.

Career Communications Group (CCG) has been advancing this mission

Over the past two years, under Senator Cory McCray’s leadership and with support from the Maryland Department of Labor, CCG has developed and delivered AI teacher certification and hands-on student training at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center in Baltimore.

This program is now available to all educators in Maryland.

The legislation directs the Maryland State Department of Education to provide statewide guidance, professional development resources, best practices, and to establish the Maryland AI Education Collaborative to prepare students for an AI-driven workforce.

CCG’s AI Early Talent Train-the-Trainer Certification Program is offered at no cost to Maryland teachers, instructors, workforce development professionals, and community educators.

The certification program is available online.

This comprehensive professional development initiative provides educators with the knowledge, instructional materials, classroom activities, lab exercises, assessments, and lesson plans needed to teach emerging technologies.

Participants receive instruction in:

Artificial Intelligence

Prompt Engineering

Cybersecurity

Data Science

Cloud Computing

Quantum Computing

Blockchain

Web Development

User Experience (UX)

Virtual Reality and the Metaverse

Internet of Things (IoT)

Programming Fundamentals

The curriculum features chapter exams, a comprehensive final assessment, and a rigorous certification process to ensure educators are fully prepared to teach these subjects in classrooms and community programs.

The curriculum aligns with the Maryland State Department of Education's Artificial Intelligence Guidance for K–12 Schools and the Maryland AI Enablement Strategy.

It covers essential educator competencies, including understanding AI systems, identifying bias in AI models, protecting privacy, promoting ethical AI practices, and integrating AI concepts across core academic and workforce readiness subjects.

The Career Communications Group Workforce Development Committee, which includes leaders from Microsoft, IBM, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Medtronic, Actalent, UL Research Institutes, Amazon Robotics, and the National Science Board, oversees the curriculum.

Their expertise ensures the curriculum reflects the real-world skills employers expect from the future workforce.

Career Communications Group publisher and CEO Tyrone Taborn states that Maryland has a unique opportunity to lead in AI education.

Rather than only meeting legislative requirements, Taborn believes Maryland can set the national standard for preparing students, educators, and employers for the AI era.

“We have the universities, federal laboratories, technology companies, workforce partners, and now the legislative framework to lead the nation,” Taborn said.

To build on this momentum, Career Communications Group will host the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards this October in Baltimore.

This event will bring together educators, officials, business leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, federal agencies, and workforce professionals from across the country to explore AI’s impact on education, government, healthcare, manufacturing, cybersecurity, defense, and the future of work.

The conference will showcase Maryland’s leadership in AI implementation and workforce preparation.