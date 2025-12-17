Coursera and Udemy announce that they have agreed to merge

On Wednesday, Coursera, Inc. and Udemy, Inc. announced that they have agreed to merge.

According to Tech Startups, the $2.5 billion deal combines two of the largest online platforms and signals a push toward enterprise training, AI upskilling, and recurring subscription revenue.

Greg Hart, Coursera’s CEO, stated that by joining forces, Coursera and Udemy will combine their strengths to provide millions of learners, thousands of enterprise, university, and government clients, and expert instructors with a platform that keeps up with rapid technological advancements.

Hugo Sarrazin, Udemy’s CEO, also mentioned that the merger will bring significant advantages to their learners, enterprise customers, and instructors.

Together, the combined platform will accelerate their AI-driven product development, broaden their global reach through improved go-to-market strategies, and unlock considerable revenue and operational synergies to enhance their long-term financial outlook.

Both companies’ Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the deal. The merger is expected to be finalized by the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals, shareholder consent from both Coursera and Udemy, and other standard closing conditions.

The merged company will operate under the Coursera name, trade on the NYSE under the ticker COUR, and be based in Mountain View, California.

Coursera, founded in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller to provide universal access to education, is now one of the largest online learning platforms worldwide, with 191 million registered learners as of September 30, 2025.

It collaborates with over 375 top universities and industry partners to offer a range of courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees.

Coursera’s innovations, including AI-powered tools like Coach, Role Play, and Course Builder, as well as role-based solutions such as Skills Tracks, allow instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning experiences.

Institutions depend on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand areas like GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners worldwide use Coursera to gain skills that help advance their careers.

Udemy is an AI-driven skills acceleration platform that is revolutionizing how individuals and companies worldwide develop the skills needed to succeed in a fast-changing workplace.

Thousands of companies, including Ericsson, Samsung SDS America, ON24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for enterprise solutions that build agile, future-ready teams.