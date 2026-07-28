Next Generation Cybersecurity Experts for AI Era

University research projects preparing students to address cybersecurity challenges in the age of artificial intelligence have received the inaugural CyberAICorps Scholarship for Service awards.

The program, led by the National Science Foundation's Directorate for STEM Education, invests in talent to secure digital infrastructure and AI-enabled technologies, strengthening the nation's ability to meet evolving threats.

Awarded projects emphasize integrated coursework in AI-enabled cyber defense and cyber-physical systems security, experiential learning, faculty-mentored research, virtual training, security labs, internships, capstone experiences, and partnerships with government and critical infrastructure organizations.

These initiatives focus on threat detection, incident response, and digital forensics, aiming to develop resilient and secure AI systems.

The program expands cybersecurity education to address the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Universities across Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia, New Jersey, Michigan, California, and Georgia will lead projects in AI-augmented cybersecurity, workforce development, secure computing, and applied learning, building a pipeline of AI-enabled cybersecurity professionals for government and critical sectors.