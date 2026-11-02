The Promise and Perils of AI

Seventy years after the birth of AI, Dartmouth College is confronting the promise and perils of artificial intelligence.

Dartmouth recently hosted the What Must Remain? AI at 70 Conference to commemorate the anniversary of the 1956 Dartmouth Summer Research Project, which initiated the field of artificial intelligence.

The conference website notes that the term artificial intelligence originated on campus, and the foundational question posed was whether machines can solve problems previously reserved for human cognition.

While the original meeting focused on how machines could think, the 2026 conference addresses where AI enhances human judgment and where it remains inadequate.

It also raises questions regarding the appropriate boundaries for AI, accountability in cases of failure, and the broader societal costs.

The event convened scholars, critics, and students to examine the foundations of AI, interrogate its limitations, and address the challenges it presents, coinciding with the release of new research on the interplay between AI and human capability.

The conference occurred amid a national discussion concerning Santiago Schnell, a Venezuelan scientist and academic administrator who served as provost of Dartmouth College and held a professorship in mathematics in the School of Arts and Sciences.

Reed Albergotti, founding technology editor at Semafor, has reported on the technology industry since 2013, according to his biography on SEMAFOR.

On October 30, he published an article arguing that the resignation of Dartmouth provost Santiago Schnell was unwarranted.

Albergotti notes that Schnell was among 50 guest columnists whose articles included AI-generated text, published in broadsheet newspapers over a 30-day period.

He further observes that AI-assisted analysis indicates the prevalence of AI use in writing has become widespread.

Although Schnell did not disclose his use of AI in academic journal articles for publications that prohibit such practices, Albergotti asserts that Schnell's writings were based on his own ideas and work, rather than simply submitting chatbot-generated content.

Albergotti acknowledges student frustration, as students are often prohibited from using AI in coursework and face disciplinary action if caught.

He contends that the ubiquity of technology in writing renders opposition futile and predicts that future generations will question the current outrage over the adoption of a clearly beneficial tool.

In contrast, an opinion piece in the student newspaper contends that faculty use of AI in academic publications constitutes a serious violation.

The EDU Ledger reported that the college's student newspaper, employing an AI detector, determined that Schnell's work published prior to ChatGPT's public release in 2022 was human written, whereas more recent writing exhibited high levels of AI involvement.

The EDU Ledger also reported that Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock, a cognitive scientist, emphasized the necessity for university leaders to exemplify transparency and sound human judgment.

Additionally, the EDU Ledger highlights Dartmouth's longstanding role in the development of artificial intelligence, tracing the field's origins to a 1956 summer research project in New Hampshire, and notes the recent conference commemorating the 70th anniversary, titled What Must Remain Human?

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