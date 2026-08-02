Data Centers, AI, and the Urgent Need for Skilled Trades

In the summer of 2025, McKinsey published a report addressing how U.S. states can communicate the benefits of job creation at data centers to communities concerned about potential strains on power supply, water resources, land, equipment, and labor.

The report identified challenges in sourcing trained talent for data centers and associated power infrastructure, particularly when these professionals are engaged in other electrical and mechanical installation work.

McKinsey's analysis projected that by 2030, companies will invest nearly $7 trillion in capital expenditures on data center infrastructure, with over 40 percent of this investment occurring in the United States.

The report emphasized that states have an opportunity to generate high-paying jobs and position themselves as leading digital infrastructure hubs.

For instance, a typical data center construction phase can employ up to 1,500 workers, many of whom may earn wages exceeding $100,000 annually. The jobs include:

Site developers

Equipment operators

Construction workers

Electricians and technicians

Operational roles among the job categories identified by McKinsey include:

Facility managers

Engineers

Technicians and facility maintenance staff

Furthermore, each job within a data center is estimated to generate an additional 3.5 jobs in the surrounding economy.

The report also notes that the significant power demands of data centers are fostering innovation in:

Green energy and sustainable power solutions

Fuel cells

Solar power and small modular reactors

McKinsey identifies data centers as the backbone of digital services relied upon by individuals, businesses, and governments.

Globally, investments in data centers are projected to approach $7 trillion by 2030, with over 40 percent of this spending anticipated in the United States.

At the World Economic Forum six months ago, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Larry Fink, co-founder, chairman and CEO of BlackRock asset management, discussed the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI should be understood as a five-layer industrial structure, with energy as the foundational layer.

Huang emphasized the need to move beyond focusing solely on AI models, proposing that AI should be understood as a five-layer industrial structure, with energy as the foundational layer.

Since AI processes and generates intelligence in real time, it requires substantial energy resources.

The subsequent layers include chips and computing infrastructure, followed by cloud services, AI models, and, at the top, AI applications in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

AI applications

AI models

Cloud services

Chips and computing infrastructure

Energy resources

Huang asserted that the greatest economic benefits will be realized at the application layer.

The current unprecedented expansion in infrastructure has driven significant growth in both the energy and semiconductor sectors.

Companies such as TSMC manufacture advanced AI and consumer chips, which are then assembled by firms like Foxconn and Quanta into consumer products, server racks, and global data infrastructures.

Huang noted the increasing construction of chip, computer, and AI factories worldwide.

He also observed that in 2024, venture capital and major investments primarily targeted AI-native companies in healthcare, robotics, manufacturing, and financial services.

Notable breakthroughs include the development of large language models into agentic AI systems and the emergence of open models that enable organizations and startups to tailor solutions to their specific needs.

Huang highlighted that AI's ability to interpret complex structures and languages, such as those found in proteins, chemicals, physics, fluid dynamics, and particle physics, is driving significant advancements in manufacturing and drug discovery.

He referenced a partnership with pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly Company, where AI interacts with the structures of proteins and chemicals in a conversational manner similar to ChatGPT.

In October 2025, Eli Lilly announced that it has deployed biopharma’s most powerful AI factory—an Nvidia DGX Super POD with DGX B300 systems that has over 1,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs.

While Larry Fink acknowledged that these technological breakthroughs raise concerns regarding the human element, Huang reiterated that each layer of the AI industrial structure—energy, chips, and infrastructure—is generating employment opportunities, though labor shortages persist.

Energy

Chips

Infrastructure

Consistent with the McKinsey report, Huang emphasized the increasing demand for skilled trades, including plumbers, electricians, construction and steel workers, network technicians, and equipment installers, all of whom are experiencing rising wages.

Recently, Google announced funding for the Electrical Training Alliance to train electrical workers and for the Manufacturing Institute to provide essential skills training.

The Electrical Training Alliance is recognized as a leading publisher of educational materials for the electrical industry.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, stated on LinkedIn that the strength of America's digital economy relies on the nation's physical infrastructure and the skilled tradespeople—including electricians, pipefitters, welders, and manufacturing workers—who construct and maintain it.

This initiative is designed to help American workers prepare for careers in skilled trades, expanding upon the company's existing billion-dollar investment in digital skills and training on a global scale.

Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer at Alphabet and Google, noted on LinkedIn that the company launched this initiative over a year ago in collaboration with the Electrical Training Alliance (ETA).

Through this $50 million expansion, Google seeks to establish pathways to high-paying careers for over 300,000 American workers in more than 20 states.

The expanded program will fund training experts who support 14 labor unions and 4 trade associations, including welders, ironworkers, pipefitters, sheet metal workers, and electricians.

The objective is to ensure that workers acquire advanced skills and accreditation necessary to pursue careers in skilled trades across the nation.

Porat expressed that meeting program trainees and hearing their enthusiasm for the valuable career opportunities provided has been inspiring.

Developing the physical infrastructure necessary for America's future depends on expanding the pipeline of skilled tradespeople nationwide.

Addressing this challenge requires coordinated efforts among the private sector, civil society, and government.

In October 2025, the City of West Memphis announced that Google would establish a new data center in the city.

Ruth Porat made the official announcement alongside Mayor McClendon and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Porat said the West Memphis data center will create thousands of construction jobs and eventually employ hundreds.

Mayor Marco McClendon said the announcement underscores West Memphis’ transformation from a city once known only for agriculture and transportation to a hub for advanced technology.

Google will provide millions of dollars annually to the City of West Memphis. Those dollars will be reinvested directly into priorities that matter to residents, from public safety improvements to new workforce and education opportunities.

In addition, Google is launching a $25 million Energy Impact Fund to help low-income families in West Memphis manage their utility bills, putting more money back into their pockets.

For West Memphis, the project means more than economic impact. It represents a shift in identity and future direction, reinforcing the city’s competitive strategy in the digital age.

In the previous month, Career Communications Group’s STEM City hosted seminars and a virtual job fair to commemorate the 12th annual National Apprenticeship Week.

Speakers included Maryland State Senator Cory McCray, a graduate of the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Center, Local No. 24, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Cornell Johnson represented the Center for Energy Workforce Development, an organization serving 140 energy companies, contractors, and trade associations.

The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) promotes career awareness, pre-hire training, workforce policy, and addresses emerging challenges within the industry.

During the STEM City event, Johnson explained that CEWD collaborates with numerous employers and organizations engaged in both traditional energy sectors and grid decarbonization efforts.

He emphasized the diverse career opportunities available in the energy sector, which employs individuals with educational backgrounds ranging from GEDs to PhDs.

Positions found across natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, geothermal, wind, solar, and other renewable sources include:

Engineer

Technician

Line worker

Accountant and attorney

The electric vehicle industry is also an expanding component of the energy sector.

Johnson noted that the energy industry employs a substantial number of veterans, with representation nearly twice the national average.

The energy sector is projected to account for 8.5 million jobs, representing 55.4 percent of all industry employment.

These positions are primarily concentrated in power generation, transmission, distribution, storage, fuels, energy efficiency, and motor vehicles.

Median wages in these fields range from $53,620 to $65,430.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, veterans comprise 9 percent of the energy workforce, compared to 5 percent nationally.

The industry must hire and train 81,000 electricians each decade and faces projected shortages of 320,000 welders by 2029 and 376,000 nuclear workers.

Although certain roles, such as meter readers, have become automated, there is an increasing demand for workers proficient in advanced tools and AI solutions.

Johnson encouraged young individuals to visit local electric companies to explore career opportunities.

More than 70 percent of employers report difficulties in finding qualified talent, underscoring the importance of expanding the skilled trades workforce for the utility industry.

In May, the Maryland Department of Labor recognized new graduates of the Baltimore City Joint Apprenticeship Program, demonstrating ongoing efforts to develop a robust and skilled workforce.

For 55 years, the partnership between AFSCME and Baltimore City has supported residents in building successful careers.

×

×

×

× Jensen Huang on why physical AI is the next decade:



Asked about AI's reach beyond the tech industry, Jensen Huang draws a line between the two worlds:



"AI is all the stuff that we're doing inside the building, but obviously ultimately the largest industries are outside the… pic.twitter.com/HWqchq908w — High Signal AI (@HighSignal_AI) July 27, 2026