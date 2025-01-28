DeepSeek shakes up the AI competition with R1

Last week, DeepSeek AI shared the launch of the DeepSeek app with its community of over 38,000 followers on LinkedIn. This powerful app, now in its version 3 (V3), is completely free and ready to explore on the App Store, Google Play, and across major Android marketplaces.

In addition, they unveiled DeepSeek RI, a fully open-source model that rivals the capabilities of OpenAI.

With a detailed technical report and distributed under an MIT license, this model is available for anyone, including for commercial purposes.

They also introduced a groundbreaking first-generation reasoning model, DeepSeek R1, designed through large-scale reinforcement learning that showcases impressive reasoning skills.

One user recently shared that they find DeepSeek even more effective than ChatGPT, praising its ability to analyze PDFs and its many advantages.

Another user warned DeepSeek AI collects your IP, keystroke patterns, and device information and stores it in China, where all that data is vulnerable to arbitrary requisition from the Chinese government.

Still, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive from reasoning and web searching to lightning-fast performance and zero cost. DeepSeek, a rising star among AI startups, operates with significantly fewer Nvidia chips than its U.S. counterparts, including OpenAI and Meta.

You can enjoy the intelligent features of the DeepSeek app by downloading it from the website, or simply log in using your email, Google, or other supported options.

Founded in 2023, DeepSeek has quickly become the number-one downloaded free app on the Apple iPhone store

The CEO, Liang Wenfeng, brings invaluable experience from co-founding one of China’s leading AI-driven hedge funds.

The groundbreaking DeepSeek model R1 is already showcasing advanced reasoning abilities, like reassessing methods for solving math problems, while maintaining a budget-friendly model compared to others in the market.