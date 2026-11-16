Last week, the lead commentary on USBE Online, The Internet Is Broken — And You Can't Blame It on Friday the 13th, expressed widespread frustration with the unsustainable reliance on modern communications and technology platforms, stressing that the absence of alternatives during technological failures is unacceptable.
Microsoft reports over 450 million paid commercial users, 30 million paid Microsoft 365 Copilot users, and more than 1 billion global users of Microsoft Office products.
The USBE commentary noted that, following several hours of disruption during routine system maintenance, the software company serving over a billion users experienced significant service interruptions.
The commentary further highlighted the fragility of this infrastructure and argued that depending on a single critical point is untenable, urging all businesses, schools, and agencies to develop recovery plans for essential services.
Last week, Microsoft 365's global outage affected multiple applications and rendered more than 80 percent of Microsoft's servers unresponsive, disconnecting users, businesses, and government agencies.
On Monday, Charles Lamanna, executive vice president of Co-Pilot, Agents and Platform, published a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter).
Lamanna explained that Microsoft updated networking gateway servers in July 2026 and that the change was deployed globally without immediate impact.
He also noted that Microsoft 365 maintains two independent network gateway servers for isolation and high availability, allowing many services to fail over between them during outages.
About 15 hours before the outage, Teams failed over from the alternative networking pathway to the primary gateway supporting Exchange Online, which increased the load on the networking gateway and changed its traffic pattern.
At the time, 14 percent of the networking gateway's server capacity was already offline due to unrelated service issues.
Lamanna stated that the combination of increased load and reduced server capacity led to a buildup of requests, causing servers to stop responding during peak traffic in the United States.
Lamanna oversees the development of the next generation of artificial intelligence-powered workplace tools.
One comment on X noted that, while Lamanna provided a technical explanation, Microsoft had not yet identified the root cause.
Another comment questioned whether, if the failover was routine and the 14 percent server failure was managed, artificial intelligence may have introduced the contention bug in July.
@UptimepageHQ observed that recovery efforts became complicated when servers were restored, as accumulated traffic caused further failures.
Consistent with the USBE commentary, the global outage was attributed to a fix that itself required correction.
Another social media account remarked that the Preliminary Post-Incident Report shared by Microsoft 365 Status, the official Microsoft account for service incident updates, was verbose yet uninformative, suggesting a lack of control over the infrastructure.